Flash News: OKX Marketplace Partners with Web3 Game BLOCKLORDS to Launch Exclusive Giveaway of 300 'Legacy Cowherd' NFTs

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 21, 2024

OKX Marketplace Partners with Web3 Game BLOCKLORDS to Launch Exclusive Giveaway of 300 'Legacy Cowherd' NFTs

OKX Marketplace and medieval Web3 game BLOCKLORDS have teamed up to launch an exclusive giveaway of 300 Ethereum-based 'Legacy Cowherd' NFTs. The giveaway, which commenced on June 19 and will conclude on June 26, offers participants an exclusive chance to receive a 'Legacy Cowherd' NFT.

To engage in this campaign, participants are required to hold a minimum of 0.005 ETH during the campaign period and complete simple social media tasks, such as following BLOCKLORDS on X. Further details on how to participate in the campaign can be found here.

BLOCKLORDS presents a player-oriented medieval grand strategy game, where players' decisions and abilities shape the world and narrative. The game offers various playstyles, such as farming, fighting, resource management and ruling, enabling players to craft their own destinies. The 'Legacy Cowherd,' BLOCKLORDS' newest hero, symbolizes patience, resilience and heritage, guiding their cattle through storms to lush pastures.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer