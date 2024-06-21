Acute Pancreatitis Market Report 2024-2034: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Pancreatitis Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 7 major acute pancreatitis markets reached a value of US$ 695.9 Million in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 1.06 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.82% during 2023-2034.



The increasing prevalence of risk factors associated with the ailment, such as obesity, gallstones, excessive alcohol consumption, certain medical conditions, including cystic fibrosis and hypercalcemia, etc., is primarily driving the acute pancreatitis market. In addition to this, the escalating utilization of fluid resuscitation for restoring intravascular volume and preventing organ failure in patients is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the rising focus on the early detection of complications associated with acute pancreatitis, such as pancreatic necrosis and infected necrosis, since timely recognition and management can improve outcomes and reduce the need for more invasive interventions is also propelling the market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of minimally invasive procedures for the treatment, including endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and laparoscopic surgery, is further bolstering the market growth. These therapies offer less invasive alternatives to traditional surgical approaches and are associated with faster recovery times and fewer complications. Additionally, the increasing usage of enteral nutrition, since it reduces inflammation, prevents bacterial translocation, and promotes healing, for improving outcomes in patients with severe acute pancreatitis is also acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, several key players are making extensive investments in the development of targeted therapies, such as enzyme inhibitors and anti-inflammatory drugs, to treat the underlying causes of the disease and reduce inflammation. This, in turn, is expected to drive the acute pancreatitis market in the coming years.



This report provides an analysis of the acute pancreatitis market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets.

According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for acute pancreatitis and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.

Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the acute pancreatitis market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the acute pancreatitis market

Competitive Landscape:

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current acute pancreatitis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $695.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1062.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Questions Answered in this Report:



Market Insights

How has the acute pancreatitis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2023 and how are they expected to perform till 2034?

What was the country-wise size of the acute pancreatitis market across the seven major markets in 2023 and what will it look like in 2034?

What is the growth rate of the acute pancreatitis market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

Epidemiology Insights

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of acute pancreatitis across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of acute pancreatitis by age across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of acute pancreatitis by gender across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of acute pancreatitis by type across the seven major markets?

How many patients are diagnosed (2018-2034) with acute pancreatitis across the seven major markets?

What is the size of the acute pancreatitis patient pool (2018-2023) across the seven major markets?

What would be the forecasted patient pool (2024-2034) across the seven major markets?

What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of acute pancreatitis?

What will be the growth rate of patients across the seven major markets?

Acute Pancreatitis: Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies

What are the current marketed drugs and what are their market performance?

What are the key pipeline drugs and how are they expected to perform in the coming years?

How safe are the current marketed drugs and what are their efficacies?

How safe are the late-stage pipeline drugs and what are their efficacies?

What are the current treatment guidelines for acute pancreatitis drugs across the seven major markets?

Who are the key companies in the market and what are their market shares?

What are the key mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities, collaborations, etc. related to the acute pancreatitis market?

What are the key regulatory events related to the acute pancreatitis market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by status related to the acute pancreatitis market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by phase related to the acute pancreatitis market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by route of administration related to the acute pancreatitis market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0abu9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment