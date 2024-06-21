Global Autologous Stem Cell & Non-stem Cell Therapies Market Report 2024-2029, with Comparative Analysis of Cupistem Efficacy in Treatment of Crohn's Perianal Fistulas

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autologous Stem Cell & Non-stem Cell Therapies Market by Type (CAR-T, Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte), Indication (Cancer, Musculoskeletal, Dermatology), Source (T-Cells, Mesenchymal Stem Cell), End User (Hospital) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market is projected to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2029 from USD 5.5 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by several factors such as the growing regulatory approvals for autologous CAR T cell-based therapies, increasing R&D investments for the development of autologous cell therapies, and an increase in the demand for personalized medicines.

This report provides a detailed picture of the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market. It aims to estimate the market's size and future growth potential across different segments such as the type, indication, source, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players and their company profiles, recent developments, key market strategies, funding activities, brand/product comparative analysis, and vendor valuation and financial metrics of the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market.







The autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market growth for Autologous non-stem cell therapies can be attributed to the increasing number of cancer cases leading to increased demand for substantial treatment option.



The autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market, based on type segment is further segmented into autologous stem cell therapies and autologous non-stem cell therapies. The autologous non-stem cell therapies sub-segment is further divided into CAR T cell therapies, Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL), and other therapies (of skin grafts, others). The autologous non-stem cell therapies hold the dominant share due to the rise in global cancer cases accelerating the demand for the development of effective cancer treatment solutions such as autologous non-stem-cell-based therapies, which are increasingly valued in the market due to the rising number of regulatory approvals for these therapies and growing number of cancer patients seeking viable treatment alternatives.



By Indications, the cancer indication subsegment accounted for the largest share of the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market in 2023.



The indication segment is further segmented into cancer indications and non-cancer indications. In 2023, the cancer indications subsegment accounted for the largest share of the indication segment due to the rising number of global cancer cases, and a growing demand for the development of effective and efficient cancer therapeutics such as autologous CAR T cell therapies, that are shown to be effective for treating various forms of cancer such as multiple myeloma and various types of lymphoma.



North American region is expected to register the highest CAGR in the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market.



The market for autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies in North America is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The rising academic and organizational interest in autologous stem cell and non-stem cell-based research, complemented by the North American healthcare sector's expansion and the rising approvals and utilization of autologous stem cell and non-stem cell-based therapies for cancer and other chronic diseases are factors that will aid the market growth in North America. North America also has an established pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure and the presence of prominent players in the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market such as Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Johnson & Johnson (US) among others which further supports the leadership position of this region.

The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (e.g., increasing government approvals for various autologous cell-based therapies, increasing investments and funding towards the development of autologous cell-based therapies and the growing number of clinical trials involving autologous stem and non-stem cells), restraints (e.g., uptake of allogeneic cell-based therapies as substitutes), opportunities (e.g, outsourcing manufacturing of cell therapy and focus on closed automated systems), and challenges (e.g, regulatory complications and reimbursement challenges and issues in scalable manufacturing) are influencing the growth of the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market.

Product Approvals: Detailed insights on newly approved products of the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, recent developments, and investments in the autologous stem cell & non-stem cell therapies market.

Pipeline Analysis: Comprehensive information about products under clinical trials.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players including Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Vericel, Novartis, Iovance Biotherapeutics, APAC Biotech, Regrow Biosciences, healiva SA, Sanpower Group Co., Ltd. (Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Llc. (China), Tegoscience (South Korea), ImmunoACT (India), CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (China), IASO Biotherapeutics (China), Pharmicell Co., Ltd (South Korea), Anterogen.Co.,Ltd. (South Korea) among others offering autologous stem cell & non-stem cell-based therapeutic products.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 295 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $22.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Autologous Stem Cell & Non-Stem Cell Therapies Market, by Type, 2024 vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Autologous Stem Cell & Non-Stem Cell Therapies Market, by Indication, 2024 vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Autologous Stem Cell & Non-Stem Cell Therapies Market, by Source, 2024 vs. 2029 (USD Million)

Autologous Stem Cell & Non-Stem Cell Therapies Market, by End-user, 2024-2029

Geographical Snapshot of Autologous Stem Cell & Non-Stem Cell Therapies Market

Premium Insights

Autologous Stem Cell & Non-Stem Cell Therapies Market Overview -Rising Regulatory Approvals for Car T-Cell Therapies to Drive Market

North America: Autologous Stem Cell & Non-Stem Cell Therapies Market, by Type and Country (2023) -Autologous Non-Stem Cell Therapies Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2023

Autologous Stem Cell & Non-Stem Cell Therapies Market Share, by Source, 2024 vs. 2029 -T-Cells Source Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Autologous Stem Cell & Non-Stem Cell Therapies Market Share, by Indication, 2023 -Cancer Indication Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Autologous Stem Cell & Non-Stem Cell Therapies Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities -Asia-Pacific Region to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Key Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Approvals for Car T-Cell Therapies

Increasing R&D Investments in Autologous Therapeutics

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Restraints

Uptake of Allogeneic Cell-based Therapies as Substitutes

Opportunities

Rising Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activities

Adoption of Closed Automated Systems

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines and Reimbursement Challenges

Issues Associated with Scalable Manufacturing

Case Study Analysis

Comparative Analysis of Cupistem Efficacy in Treatment of Crohn's Perianal Fistulas

Evaluating Lenzumestrocel (Neuronata-R) in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: The Alsummit Phase III Trial Protocol

Stemirac Stem Cell Therapy for Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury

Efficacy and Safety of Holoclar in Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency

Companies Featured

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Vericel Corporation

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

JW (Cayman) Therapeutics Co. Ltd

Pharmicell Co. Ltd.

Holostem S.R.L.

Healiva SA

APAC Biotech

ImmunoAdoptive Cell Therapy Private Limited (ImmunoACT)

Regrow Biosciences Pvt Ltd.

Tego Science, Inc.

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited

IASO BioTherapeutics

Anterogen. Co. Ltd.

Green Cross Holdings Co. Ltd. (GC Cell)

Sanpower Group Co. Ltd. (Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC)

ProKidney Corp.

BioCardia, Inc.

Neuroplast B.V.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC

AgonOx, Inc.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc.

Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc.

Avotres Inc.

Corestemchemon Inc.

Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsbhiu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment