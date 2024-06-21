Europe Online Grocery Industry Research 2024-2032: Products, Purchaser Type, Delivery Type, Countries and Company Analysis

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Online Grocery Market Report by Products, Purchaser Type, Delivery Type, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe Online Grocery Market size was valued at US$ 151.88 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 673.15 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 17.99% from 2024-2032.



When online grocery shopping becomes more common, the traditional retailers will need to win the customers with all the advantages a physical shop has. Retailers need to offer an experience to a customer to retain them. The stores can serve as a meeting point where food and drink can be bought and consumed. The online food and grocery market in Europe has been growing in the past years, as people are looking more and more to make use of the convenient ways of grocery shopping and save time.





According to GSMA Intelligence, 474 million individuals in Europe (86% of the population) subscribed to mobile services in 2021, and this figure is predicted to rise to 480 million by 2025. Sustainability is currently and unsurprisingly a high priority for European consumers. In fact, 78% of them said they would switch to a new product, brand, or retailer if their regular one didn't match up to their own ideas about sustainability.



Europe Online Grocery Survey



Online grocery ordering has become more popular in recent years due to the increasing availability of smartphones and internet connections, which allow for faster meal delivery. In 2021, 474 million individuals in Europe (86% of the population) subscribed to mobile services, and this number is expected to increase to 480 million by 2025.

In 2021, a survey found that Swedish and Dutch shoppers with 37% and 35%, respectively.

The UK has around 60 million e-commerce customers in 2023. Adobe Digital Insights data from June 2018, indicated that 52% of UK adult internet users shopped online for groceries.

There were 60.80 million internet users in France in Jan 2024, when internet penetration stood at 93.8 percent.

Approximately 95 percent of Belgians have access to the internet, and in 2022, approximately 80 percent of those internet users made online purchases.

In 2023, with a share of 83% Germany internet users was ranked 6th among the EU states. Shopping on the web was particularly wide-spread in the Netherlands (93%), Sweden (91%) and Denmark (90%).

The number of ecommerce users in Russia is expected to increase from 98.1 million in 2019 to 105.8 million by 2023.

There were 10.44 million internet users in Sweden at the start of 2024, when internet penetration stood at 98.1 percent.

United Kingdom Online Grocery Market



Grocery stores in the UK have moved swiftly to meet this demand, encouraged further by the emergence of a variety of disruptive start-ups in the sector offering everything from delivery services to specialized products. When it comes to online grocery shopping in the UK, the revolution is already well underway. In the UK, the number of consumers who can envision doing most or all of their grocery shopping online within the upcoming years is markedly higher than most of the European countries.



The UK's online grocery market is booming thanks to growing consumer demand for convenience. Improved technology and infrastructure, like better internet and mobile apps, make online shopping easier. Safety concerns during the pandemic sped up the shift to digital grocery shopping. Established retailers and dedicated online platforms are expanding, driving market growth. Tesco had set a target of offering Whoosh from 800 stores by the end of February 2023 but has exceeded that target by 200 stores.



Europe Online Grocery Company News

April 2024, Auchan Retail Poland partnership with Ocado Solutions has announced it is now live with the Ocado Smart Platform (OSP).

February 2024, Carrefour is the top store brand for online grocery and beverage shopping in France.

Feb 2024, Ahold Delhaize is pleased to share that five of its European brands, digital experience- and IT teams, have spearheaded the delivery of an app convergence project. This strategic initiative has resulted in a unified, modular app framework designed to streamline and enhance the shopping experience for customers at Albert in the Czech Republic; Delhaize in Belgium and Luxembourg; Maxi in Serbia; Mega Image in Romania; and Alfa Beta in Greece.

Oct 2023, Ahold Delhaize acquired 100% of Romanian grocery retailer Profi Rom Food SRL from MidEuropa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $151.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $673.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.9% Regions Covered Europe

Europe Online Grocery Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Tesco Plc

ICA Gruppen AB

Auchan SA

Colruyt Group

Carrefour

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Ocado Group plc

Products - Market breakup in 6 viewpoints:

Vegetables and Fruits

Dairy Products

Staples and Cooking Essentials

Snacks

Meat & Seafood

Others

Purchaser Type - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints

Subscription Purchase

One Time Purchase

Delivery Type - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:

Click & Collect

Home Delivery

Country: Market breakup of 12 Countries:

Belgium

France

UK

Germany

Spain

Italy

Netherland

Norway

Sweden

Switzerland

Russia

Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pcdsw0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment