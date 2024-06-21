Global Aerial Imaging Industry Report 2024 - Aerial Imagery Becomes More Meaningful With AI and DL for Land Surveying and Civil Engineering Enterprises

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerial Imaging - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aerial Imaging is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the UAV & Drone Imaging segment, which is expected to reach US$4.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.9%. The Fixed Wing Aircraft Imaging segment is also set to grow at 12.5% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $973.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.8% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Rising Investments in Startups

Surveying & Mapping Industry Observes Paradigm Shift towards Aerial Imaging

Aerial Photogrammetry for Mapping Applications

Drones for Surveying & Mapping Workflows

The Growing Need to Manage Disaster Risk Against the Backdrop of Climate Change Drives Demand for Aerial Imaging

Aerial Imagery Helps Better Preparedness in Event of Natural Catastrophes

Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events & Related Losses Drives the Focus on Disaster Preparedness

Addressing Gaps with Remote Sensing

Environmental Monitoring & Wildlife Conservation: Growing Application Areas

Aerial Imaging Makes Big Wave in Construction Sector amid COVID-19 to Overcome Inherent Operational Issues

Aerial Imaging Presents Holistic Mapping Solution for Diverse Industries

Unprecedented Catastrophes Make Insurers to Bet on Aerial Imaging to Analyze Effect of Natural Disasters

Drone Usage for Aerial Imaging Gains Traction in Insurance Industry

Aerial Imaging to Help Scientists Estimate River Discharge

Expanding Population and Rising Demand for Food Fuel Adoption of Agricultural Aerial Imaging Systems

Startups from across the World Developing Innovative Aerial Imaging Solutions for the field of Agriculture

Labor Shortage in Agriculture to Drive Increased Uptake of Aerial Imaging

Growing Attention Towards Precision Farming Benefits Uptake

Companies Gear Up to Tap Agricultural Drone Demand for Field Mapping Application

Agricultural Drones Powered by Multispectral Imaging Transform Farming Practices

Real Estate Industry Leverages Aerial Imaging Technology

Aerial Imagery Becomes More Meaningful With AI and DL for Land Surveying and Civil Engineering Enterprises

Factors Set to Favor and Positively Influence Drone-based Aerial Imaging

Key Challenges

Global Drone Enabled Service Revenues by Application in Percentage: 2025P

An Insight into Technological Advancements in Aerial Imaging

Drone Cameras Get Smarter

3D Aerial Modeling with Drones

360 VR Drone Cameras

Vertical Drone Cameras

Advances Related to Software, Sensors and AI

Aerial Imaging to Embrace AI

Surveying and Mapping Services find Significance for Smart City Initiatives

Aerial Imagery for Border Enforcement & Migration Surveillance

Protection of Critical Infrastructure Drives Adoption of Aerial Imaging in Energy & Utilities Industry

Projected Infrastructure Investments in the Energy Sector Sets the Business Climate for Aerial Imaging in Utilities

Aerial Imaging Brims with Huge Potential for Efficient Deployment of Solar Projects

Aerial Photography for Different Phases of Solar Projects

Oil & Gas Industry: Aerial imaging Helps Surveillance of Critical Assets and Remote Sites

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Aerial Imaging Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Aerial Imaging Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Aerial Imaging Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AeroVironment, Inc., 3D Robotics, Inc. (3DR), Altispire, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

AeroVironment, Inc.

3D Robotics, Inc. (3DR)

Altispire

CYBERHAWK Innovations Ltd.

DroneDeploy

Fugro NV

Bluesky International Ltd.

DroneView Technologies

Datumate Ltd.

FlyWorx - Aerial Drone Services

AEROmetrex

Ceres Imaging

Drone Aerial Imaging

GroundTruth Exploration Inc.

Airobotics Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 389 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aerial Imaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Aerial Imaging: A Prelude

Market Outlook

Key Challenges

North America Remains Frontrunner in Global Aerial Imaging Market

Aerial Imaging Technology Witnesses Major Leap Forward with Drones

Aerial & Satellite Imagery: Primary Merits & Limitations

Factors Influencing Selection of Aerial & Satellite Imagery

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aerial Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Aerial Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Aerial Imaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UAV & Drone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for UAV & Drone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for UAV & Drone by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fixed Wing Aircraft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Fixed Wing Aircraft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Fixed Wing Aircraft by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Helicopter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Helicopter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Helicopter by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Other Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Other Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Geospatial Mapping by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Geospatial Mapping by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Geospatial Mapping by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Surveillance & Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Surveillance & Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Surveillance & Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Disaster Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Disaster Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Disaster Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy & Resource Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Energy & Resource Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Energy & Resource Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Urban Planning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Urban Planning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Urban Planning by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture & Forestry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Agriculture & Forestry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Agriculture & Forestry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Civil Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Civil Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Civil Engineering by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Military & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Aerial Imaging Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030

