Global Aerial Imaging Industry Report 2024 - Aerial Imagery Becomes More Meaningful With AI and DL for Land Surveying and Civil Engineering Enterprises

The global market for Aerial Imaging is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the UAV & Drone Imaging segment, which is expected to reach US$4.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.9%. The Fixed Wing Aircraft Imaging segment is also set to grow at 12.5% CAGR over the next 8 years.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $973.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.8% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Rising Investments in Startups
- Surveying & Mapping Industry Observes Paradigm Shift towards Aerial Imaging
- Aerial Photogrammetry for Mapping Applications
- Drones for Surveying & Mapping Workflows
- The Growing Need to Manage Disaster Risk Against the Backdrop of Climate Change Drives Demand for Aerial Imaging
- Aerial Imagery Helps Better Preparedness in Event of Natural Catastrophes
- Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events & Related Losses Drives the Focus on Disaster Preparedness
- Addressing Gaps with Remote Sensing
- Environmental Monitoring & Wildlife Conservation: Growing Application Areas
- Aerial Imaging Makes Big Wave in Construction Sector amid COVID-19 to Overcome Inherent Operational Issues
- Aerial Imaging Presents Holistic Mapping Solution for Diverse Industries
- Unprecedented Catastrophes Make Insurers to Bet on Aerial Imaging to Analyze Effect of Natural Disasters
- Drone Usage for Aerial Imaging Gains Traction in Insurance Industry
- Aerial Imaging to Help Scientists Estimate River Discharge
- Expanding Population and Rising Demand for Food Fuel Adoption of Agricultural Aerial Imaging Systems
- Startups from across the World Developing Innovative Aerial Imaging Solutions for the field of Agriculture
- Labor Shortage in Agriculture to Drive Increased Uptake of Aerial Imaging
- Growing Attention Towards Precision Farming Benefits Uptake
- Companies Gear Up to Tap Agricultural Drone Demand for Field Mapping Application
- Agricultural Drones Powered by Multispectral Imaging Transform Farming Practices
- Real Estate Industry Leverages Aerial Imaging Technology
- Aerial Imagery Becomes More Meaningful With AI and DL for Land Surveying and Civil Engineering Enterprises
- Factors Set to Favor and Positively Influence Drone-based Aerial Imaging
- Key Challenges
- Global Drone Enabled Service Revenues by Application in Percentage: 2025P
- An Insight into Technological Advancements in Aerial Imaging
- Drone Cameras Get Smarter
- 3D Aerial Modeling with Drones
- 360 VR Drone Cameras
- Vertical Drone Cameras
- Advances Related to Software, Sensors and AI
- Aerial Imaging to Embrace AI
- Surveying and Mapping Services find Significance for Smart City Initiatives
- Aerial Imagery for Border Enforcement & Migration Surveillance
- Protection of Critical Infrastructure Drives Adoption of Aerial Imaging in Energy & Utilities Industry
- Projected Infrastructure Investments in the Energy Sector Sets the Business Climate for Aerial Imaging in Utilities
- Aerial Imaging Brims with Huge Potential for Efficient Deployment of Solar Projects
- Aerial Photography for Different Phases of Solar Projects
- Oil & Gas Industry: Aerial imaging Helps Surveillance of Critical Assets and Remote Sites
