Verano Expands Florida Retail Footprint to 77 Dispensaries Statewide with Grand Openings of MÜV Naranja and MÜV Port Richey

Located at 26655 South Dixie Highway, MÜV Naranja bolsters the Company’s retail presence in Miami-Dade County, the state’s most populous region with more than 2.7 million residents 1

MÜV Port Richey, located at 9010 U.S. Highway 19, is the Company’s second retail location in Pasco County, one of Florida’s fastest-growing regions with over 561,000 residents 2

Verano is an active supporter of the Smart and Safe Florida campaign, a multi-stakeholder effort advocating for the passage of the Amendment 3 ballot initiative to legalize adult use cannabis in the Sunshine State

campaign, a multi-stakeholder effort advocating for the passage of the Amendment 3 ballot initiative to legalize adult use cannabis in the Sunshine State Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 142 dispensaries and 13 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity

CHICAGO, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the openings of MÜV Naranja and MÜV Port Richey on Friday, June 21, raising the Company’s retail footprint to 77 Florida dispensaries and 142 locations nationwide. Both MÜV Naranja, located at 26655 South Dixie Highway, and MÜV Port Richey, located at 9010 U.S. Highway 19, will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time.

Situated in Miami-Dade County, the state’s most populous region with 2.7 million residents1, MÜV Naranja enhances the Company’s footprint in the Miami metropolitan area, accompanying MÜV dispensaries in North Miami and Miami-Kendall. MÜV Port Richey is located in Pasco County, one of the fastest-growing counties both in Florida and nationwide3 with more than 561,000 residents.

“We are thrilled to open MÜV Naranja, our third location in the booming Miami metropolitan area, and MÜV Port Richey - our second medical cannabis dispensary in Pasco County – where local patients can access our suite of high quality products, and receive expert advice from our friendly and knowledgeable staff in a warm and welcoming environment,” said John Tipton, President of the Southern Region. “As the first medical cannabis dispensary in Naranja and the first MÜV in Port Richey, we are excited to provide our extensive variety of award-winning products, patient-centric care, and exceptional retail experience to the local patient community.”

MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the Company’s signature Verano Reserve, MÜV and Sweet Supply flower, Encore edibles, On the Rocks concentrates and extracts, and (the) Essence and Savvy flower and extracts, spanning an array of categories. The Company also offers complimentary one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone, email, web chat and text to address patient questions and inquiries.

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can visit muvfl.com or the MÜV mobile application - available in the Google Play and Apple App stores - for additional information and to place orders for express in-store pickup.

Product images, logos and b-roll footage are available on the Company Newsroom.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club ™, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 13 production facilities with over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com .

Contacts:

Media

Verano

Grace Bondy

Senior Manager, Communications

Grace.Bondy@verano.com

Investors

Verano

Julianna Paterra, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Julianna.Paterra@verano.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “future”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects,” “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in each case, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.