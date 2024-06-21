Global Wine Sector Market and Opportunity Analysis 2024

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Wine Sector 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wine sector will increase in volume at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2023-28. Western Europe was the largest region, with a volume share of 51.9% in 2023. The US was the largest market, with a volume share of 15.6%. The increasing popularity of wine among young consumers will help the wine sector's growth during 2023-28. Wine companies will invest in improving their technological capabilities and adopting sustainable packaging options.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global wine sector, analyzing data from 104 countries.

It includes analysis on the following:

Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth factors, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region. This data includes both on-premise and off-premise data.

Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of wine over 2018-28 at global and regional levels.

High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top two high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators,

socio-demographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

Report Scope

Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging.

The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturers and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the wine sector.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Sector Overview

Current Scenario and Future Outlook

Global Wine Sector Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Regional Wine Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Key Challenges in the Global Wine Sector

Shift in Wine Consumption Patterns

Change in Consumption Levels in Overall Wine Sector, 2018-28

Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns

Identifying High-Potential Countries

Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development,

Sociodemographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure)

Country Deep-Dive

High-Potential Country Analysis

Key Trends

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies by Value - Global

Company and Brand Share Analysis - Global

Company and Brand Share Analysis by Region

Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis

Market Share of Private Labels

Private Label Share Analysis by Region

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Key Distribution Channels

Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level

Select Industry Metrics

Global Patent Filings

Global Job Analytics

Global Deals

Key Packaging Formats

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Key Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Company Coverage:

E. & J. Gallo Winery

The Wine Group

Constellation Brands

Treasury Wine Estates

Accolade Wines

Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine

Dynasty Fine Wines Group

Tonghua Grape Wine

Distell Group Holdings

Namaqua Wines Distribution

Soci Agricola D. Dinis

Gvapro Group

Robertson Winery

Grupo Penaflor

Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkellereien

Pernod Ricard Group

Les Grands Chais de France

Bohemia Sekt

Carl Reh Winery

Prahova Valley Winery

Mudfatlar Romania

Vincon Vrancea

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywg496

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.