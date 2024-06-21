World Silver Industry Yearbook 2024

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silver Yearbook 2024" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Silver Yearbook 2024 contains definitive and detailed statistics and analysis on the international silver markets including:
- Analysis of supply and demand trends
- Bullion and futures market activity
- Projections for the current year
- Detailed information on mine production
- Secondary recovery
- Fabrication demand
- Investment demand
- Historical price information
- Details and analysis on many other aspects of the global silver market
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pwk86h
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.