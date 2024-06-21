World Silver Industry Yearbook 2024

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silver Yearbook 2024" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Silver Yearbook 2024 contains definitive and detailed statistics and analysis on the international silver markets including:

  • Analysis of supply and demand trends
  • Bullion and futures market activity
  • Projections for the current year
  • Detailed information on mine production
  • Secondary recovery
  • Fabrication demand
  • Investment demand
  • Historical price information
  • Details and analysis on many other aspects of the global silver market

