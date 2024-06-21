Chinese Plastic Pipe Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2024-2030 - Opportunities in Potable Water Supply, Wastewater, Cable Protection, Agriculture, Chemicals, and Oil & Gas

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chinese Plastic Pipe Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China plastic pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $53.6 billion by 2030, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the Chinese plastic pipe market looks good with opportunities in potable water supply, wastewater supply, electrical and telecommunication cable protection pipes, agriculture sector, chemical sector, and oil and gas sectors. The major drivers for market growth are the increased government spending on infrastructure, residential, and commercial construction, increased industrial production, growth of the irrigation sector, and replacement of aging pipes.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing consumption of multilayer plastic pipes in gas distribution, increasing use of large diameter plastic pipes with increasing trenchless technology in construction industry, and usage of customized plastic pipes for various applications.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, plastic pipe companies in China cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Chinese Plastic Pipe Market Insights

Potable water supply will be the largest application segment mainly due to increasing construction activities, rural water management, and renovation in homes for replacement of old metal pipes with plastic pipes.

PVC, PE, PP, and other pipes are the major material segments. PVC pipes will be the largest material segment over the forecast period driven by increasing construction activities, leading to high demand for PVC pipes. Also, increasing demand in potable water pipes, drainage and sewage supply, irrigation water supply, and others will augment the demand for PVC pipes.

Features of the Chinese Plastic Pipe Market

Market Size Estimates: Chinese plastic pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (kilotons).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Chinese plastic pipe market size by various segments, such as material and application.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different materials and applications for the Chinese plastic pipe market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the Chinese plastic pipe market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Plastic Pipe Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction

2.1.1: Manufacturing Process of Pipes

2.1.2: Industry Classification

2.2: Markets Served

2.3: Supply Chain



3. Market Trend and Forecast Analysis

3.1: Market Analysis 2021

3.1.1: Chinese Plastic Pipe Market by Value and Volume in 2023

3.2: Market Trends from 2016 to 2021

3.2.1: Macroeconomic Trends

3.2.2: Chinese Plastic Pipe Market Trends by Value and Volume

3.2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3.3: Market Forecast 2022-2027

3.3.1: Macroeconomic Forecast

3.3.2: Market Forecast by Value and Volume



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Market Share Analysis

4.3: Geographical Reach

4.4: Growth Leadership Analysis

4.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunity & Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

5.2: Emerging Trends in Chinese Plastic Pipe Market

5.3: Strategic Analysis

5.3.1: New Product Development

5.3.2: Expansion Strategy



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

6.1: China Lesso Group Holding Company

6.2: Yonggao Co., Ltd.

6.3: Zhejiang Weizing New Building Materials

6.4: Cangzho Mingzhu Plastic

6.5: Goody Science and Technology

6.6: Fujian Newchoice Pipe Technology Co., Ltd.

6.7: Anhui Guotong Hi-Tech Pipes Industry

6.8: Sinopipe Holdings Ltd.

6.9: Ningxia Qinglong Pipes Industry Group Co., Ltd.

6.10: Xinjiang GuoTong Pipeline Co., Ltd.

