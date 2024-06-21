US HVAC Equipment Market Report 2024: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Lennox International, Nortek, United Technologies, Emerson Electric, & LSB Industries

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US HVAC Equipment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US HVAC equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $33.3 billion by 2030, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the US HVAC equipment market looks good with opportunities in commercial and residential sectors. The major drivers for market growth are higher rate of building renovation and federal tax credits offered in the US to make existing facilities energy efficient and to control greenhouse gas emissions. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include green HVAC systems, nanotechnology in air conditioning systems, and use of solar power for heating and cooling in US HVAC equipment market.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies US HVAC equipment companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

US HVAC Equipment Market Insights

Commercial will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing commercial construction activity and the demand for heat pumps, which expected to surge in low penetrated markets.

Furnace, heat pump, central AC, and room AC are the major products. Central AC will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

