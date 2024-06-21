Masterbatch Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 & 2024-2030

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Masterbatch Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global masterbatch market is expected to reach an estimated $14 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3% 2023 to 2030.

The future of the global masterbatch market looks promising with opportunities in packaging, building and construction, consumer goods, transportation, electrical and electronics, and fiber & textiles end uses. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for light weight plastic as substitutes for various materials like metal, concrete, and steel in various end use industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the masterbatch industry, includes growing use of silicone masterbatch in automotive PP/TPO compounds and increasing demand for biodegradable masterbatch.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies global masterbatch companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Global Masterbatch Market Insight

Packaging will remain the largest end use by value and volume due to increasing consumption of packaged consumer goods. Fibers/textile is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Color masterbatch is expected to be the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period because it's used for special effect and colors to distinguish products.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end uses and increasing urbanization, rising construction and infrastructure activities, changing consumer lifestyles, economic development, and demand for plastic products especially in China and India.

Features of Global Masterbatch Market

Market Size Estimates: Masterbatch market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Masterbatch market size by various segments, such as end use, product type, carrier resin, process, and regions in terms of value and volume.

Regional Analysis: Masterbatch market breakdown by North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific & the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use, product type, carrier resin, process, and regions for the global masterbatch market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global masterbatch market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Masterbatch Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Masterbatch Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Masterbatch Market by End Use

3.3.1: Packaging

3.3.2: Building and Construction

3.3.3: Consumer Goods

3.3.4: Transportation

3.3.5: Electrical and Electronics

3.3.6: Fiber and Textiles

3.3.7: Others

3.4: Global Masterbatch Market by Product Type

3.4.1: Color Masterbatch

3.4.2: White Masterbatch

3.4.3: Additive Masterbatch

3.4.4: Black Masterbatch

3.4.5: Filler Masterbatch

3.5: Global Masterbatch Market by Carrier Resin

3.6: Global Masterbatch Market by Process



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.2: North American Masterbatch Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use: Packaging, Building and Construction, Consumer Goods, Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Fiber and Textiles and Others

4.2.2: Market by Product Type: Color, White, Additive, Black and Filler

4.2.3: US Masterbatch Market

4.2.4: Canada Masterbatch Market

4.2.5: Mexican Masterbatch Market

4.3: European Masterbatch Market

4.3.1: Market by End Use: Packaging, Building and Construction, Consumer Goods, Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Fiber and Textiles and Others.

4.3.2: Market by Product Type: Color, White, Additive, Black and Filler.

4.3.3: German Masterbatch Market

4.3.4: Italian Masterbatch Market

4.3.5: Benelux Masterbatch Market

4.3.6: French Masterbatch Market

4.4: APAC & ROW Masterbatch Market

4.4.1: Market by End Use: Packaging, Building and Construction, Consumer Goods, Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Fiber and Textiles and Others.

4.4.2: Market by Product Type: Color, White, Additive, Black and Filler

4.4.3: Chinese Masterbatch Market

4.4.4: Japanese Masterbatch Market

4.4.5: South Korean Masterbatch Market

4.4.6: Indian Masterbatch Market

4.5: ROW Masterbatch Market

4.5.1: Market by End Use: Packaging, Building and Construction, Consumer Goods, Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Fiber and Textiles and Others.

4.5.2: Market by Product Type: Color, White, Additive, Black and Filler



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Masterbatch Market by End Use

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Masterbatch Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Masterbatch Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Masterbatch Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion

6.3.3: Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1:Lyondell Basell

7.2:Cabot Corporation

7.3:Avient Corporation

7.4:Ampacet Corporation

7.5:Tosaf Group

7.6:Polyplast

7.7:Podder Pigments Ltd

7.8:Gabriel Chemic GmbH

