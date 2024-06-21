21 June 2024

Photocat A/S Announces Call of Warrants by Key Personnel

Copenhagen, Denmark – Photocat A/S, a leader in innovative solutions for air purification, today announced that several top executives and board members have exercised a total of 145,000 call warrants. This transaction has led to the issuance of new shares, raising a total of SEK 1.3 million.

Details of Warrant Exercise:

Mette Therkildsen, Board Chairperson: 50,000 shares

Michael Humle, CEO: 50,000 shares

Jesper Elsgaard, CBO: 25,000 shares

Henrik Jensen, CTO: 10,000 shares

Theis Reenberg, Founder: 10,000 shares





Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Photocat A/S at a fixed price of SEK 9 per share. This price is based on the Black-Scholes valuation model.

Market Value and Exercise Price: The Board of Directors has set the exercise price at SEK 9 per share, reflecting the company's strong market position and growth prospects.

Executive Quotes: Mette Therkildsen commented, "I am truly impressed and gratified to see our team's commitment to our mission of purifying air. The support from our employees is a testament to the potential impact of our solutions on reducing early childhood mortality due to pollution—a critical issue highlighted in a recent report by The Guardian."

Photocat A/S is dedicated to developing technologies that actively reduce air pollution, contributing to healthier urban environments. Our solutions leverage advanced photocatalytic technology to decompose harmful pollutants and improve air quality.

The Board of Directors

For More Information, Please Contact:

Michael Humle, CEO Photocat A/S

Tel: +45 2210 2523

e-mail: michael@photocat.net

The information was submitted for publication, through the Agency of the contact person set out below at 13.30 on June 21, 2024.

About Photocat

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

