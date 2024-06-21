Governor General of Canada Extends Viceregal Patronage to United for Literacy

TORONTO, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United for Literacy is proud to announce that they have been granted Viceregal Patronage from Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada. The announcement comes during a milestone year for the organization as it celebrates 125 years since United for Literacy (formerly Frontier College) was founded in Canada in 1899.



There is a long history and tradition associated with the Governor General's role. Viceregal patronage recognizes special contributions to Canadian society, bringing special attention to worthy causes and showcasing excellence. As Canada’s oldest adult education organization, United for Literacy (formerly Frontier College), has supported literacy and learning for people of all ages and backgrounds for over a century. Through a network of thousands of volunteers, United for Literacy has provided opportunities to millions of individuals in Canada in building their literacy skills and increasing their opportunities since 1899.

“We're honoured to be granted the Patronage of Her Excellency and we look forward to supporting her mandate that includes issues such as reconciliation, diversity and inclusion, and youth and education,” said Mélanie Valcin, president and CEO, United for Literacy. “Building and strengthening literacy skills is critical to ensuring Canada’s well-being and prosperity for generations to come. United for Literacy will continue to provide free inclusive literacy and numeracy programs to help break the intergenerational cycle of low literacy and promote a love of reading."

Since 2012, Rideau Hall Visitors Centre has hosted Storytime in collaboration with United for Literacy. Storytime is a free outdoor activity for children and families in the summertime. Children of all ages enjoy settling in under the Reading Tent to read books and participate in fun literacy activities. The launch of the 2024 Storytime at Rideau Hall is June 28 at 10:30 a.m. Her Excellency will be joined by Mélanie Valcin, president and CEO of United for Literacy, to read a story to guests.

United for Literacy was previously granted viceregal patronage by the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada from 2014 to 2017, and by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada from 2018 to 2021.

About United for Literacy

Formerly Frontier College, United for Literacy is a national registered charity dedicated to improving the lives of children, youth, and adults through literacy. Since 1899, our All Welcome! approach and innovative services have been transforming every place into a learning place. In the past year, nearly 34,000 children, youth, and adults in over 191 urban, rural, and remote places across Canada (including 97 Indigenous communities) gained access to free, inclusive literacy and numeracy programs, in person and online, supported by 1,689 trained volunteer tutors.

