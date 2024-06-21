DigiAsia Corp. Announces Execution of Definitive Agreements for a Convertible Note Financing with Helena Partners

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ: FAAS) (“DigiAsia” or the “Company”), a leading Finance as a Service (“FaaS”) ecosystem provider for the enterprise (across Southeast Asia) in Indonesia, today announced it has entered into a definitive Securities Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) with Helena Special Opportunities LLC, an affiliate of Helena Partners Inc. (“Helena”), pursuant to which the Company will receive in excess of $3 million in funding through the issuance of Senior Unsecured Convertible Notes (the “Notes”), convertible into Class A common shares of the Company. Additionally, the transaction includes $5.2 million of Class B Convertible Notes of existing debt inherited from the business combination with StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation which closed in April 2024.

DigiAsia will use the aggregate proceeds for the repayment of existing debt and general corporate purposes as growth capital investment.

The Notes bear interest at a rate of 12% per annum, payable quarterly, and mature one year from the issuance of the note. Helena, pursuant to its note, has the option, on or prior to the maturity date, to convert the entire principal amount and all accrued but unpaid interest on the notes into shares of DigiAsia common stock.

Prashant Gokarn, CEO of DigiAsia, commented, “We are gratified by the support of Helena Partners and encouraged by the confidence this investment signals in DigiAsia’s business and growth opportunity. With our strong management team securing a capital commitment in less three months following our public listing, we recognize this as the launching pad of our growth strategy in coordination with impactful strategic partners as the leading finance as a service resource that empowers SMEs in Indonesia and leads the transformation to a digital finance economy in region. This financing reinforces our ability to execute on our long-term growth strategy that will ultimately increase economic growth in Indonesia, permit financial inclusion of the region’s underbanked population and deliver continued high growth, attractive margin business that will generate long-term value to our supportive anchor shareholders."

EF Hutton LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering. Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal advisor to DigiAsia.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “targets”, “optimistic”, “confident that”, “continue to”, “predict”, “intend”, “aim”, “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning DigiAsia and the Company’s operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. DigiAsia cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world including those discussed in DigiAsia’s Form 20-F under the headings “Risk Factors”, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Business Overview” and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and DigiAsia specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

DigiAsia Company Contact:

Subir Lohani

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

646-480-0142

Investor Contact:

MZ North America

Email: FAAS@mzgroup.us