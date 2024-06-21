Formula Swiss Announces Expansion into Sweden and Finland with New Online Stores

Zug, Switzerland, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Swiss, a market leader for certified CBD products in Europe and the only CBD company investing in animal research, is excited to announce a recent expansion into Sweden and Finland with its new online stores.

Already a market leader for certified organic CBD products in Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria, Italy, Romania, and several other countries, Formula Swiss is now making its high-quality hemp products more accessible to a broader European audience.

These new online stores enable customers in Sweden and Finland to easily access and purchase the company’s extensive range of products, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the European market. To further establish its presence, Formula Swiss is actively seeking local distribution partners in Sweden and Finland to help it succeed in these new markets.

“We specialise in natural hemp products that promote health and well-being for both humans and animals,” said Robin Roy Krigslund-Hansen for Formula Swiss. “Our passion for hemp is not just about its benefits but also about advocating for its legalisation and supporting ongoing cannabis research. We believe in the power of nature to heal and enhance lives, and our products are a testament to this belief.”

Formula Swiss’s dedication to quality is steadfast. The company adheres strictly to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and ISO 22716-2007 standards, ensuring that each product is crafted under stringent conditions. From cultivation to the final product, every stage is meticulously monitored. Each batch undergoes thorough third-party testing to confirm purity, potency, and safety, providing customers with reliable and effective products.

Their diverse product line includes health supplements, cosmetics, CBD olie and nutritional items derived from organically grown hemp plants. These plants are cultivated without pesticides or fertilisers, adhering to the highest organic standards. This commitment guarantees that the products are effective and safe for consumers and the environment.

This commitment to the environment and sustainability lies at the core of Formula Swiss’s operations. The company harnesses renewable energy sources, such as solar and hydroelectric power, to minimise its carbon footprint. Their production facilities are powered exclusively by these renewable sources, ensuring minimal environmental impact.

In addition to energy efficiency, Formula Swiss employs eco-friendly packaging solutions, using recycled materials and ROHS-compliant wood. This dedication to sustainability permeates every aspect of their business, from production methods to packaging.

As the only CBD company currently investing in animal research, innovation is at the heart of Formula Swiss’s product development. The company collaborates with esteemed institutions such as the University of Bologna to focus on the effects of cannabidiol (CBD) on animals, yielding promising results in studies involving pets like dogs, cats, and horses. Such research enhances product efficacy and contributes to the broader scientific understanding of CBD.

For instance, one notable study investigates the distribution of cannabinoid receptors in the feline gastrointestinal tract, highlighting the potential therapeutic benefits of CBD in treating gastrointestinal inflammatory diseases in cats. Similar studies on dogs have explored the distribution of cannabinoid receptors in the gastrointestinal tract and cervical dorsal root ganglia, supporting the therapeutic use of cannabinoid receptor agonists for motility disorders and chronic pain.

With its recent expansions into new markets while maintaining a focus on quality, sustainability, and advancing the science of hemp-based products, Formula Swiss is poised to continue setting benchmarks in the natural health and wellness sector.

Established in 2013, Formula Swiss is a family-owned company dedicated to producing high-quality organic hemp cosmetic, health, and nutritional products that prioritise using renewable energy and innovative approaches to benefit the well-being of both people and the planet.

