YY Group to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) (“YY Group”, “YYGH”, or the “Company”), a data and technology-driven provider of hotel and hospitality staffing and commercial cleaning and janitorial services, is pleased to announce that Mike Fu, YY Group’s CEO and Chairman, will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Monday, June 24, 2024.



"We are deeply honored to be welcomed by Nasdaq and to be invited to ring the opening bell in celebration of our recent listing. We are excited to ring the bell as a symbol of our commitment to innovation and growth in the digital hospitality sector," said Mike Fu, CEO and Chairman of YY Group. "This milestone underscores our mission to provide the best app-based labor for the hospitality industry of its kind and to promote our global growth in the industry."

The ceremony will begin at 9:15 a.m. ET on June 24th 2024, from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York, NY and can be streamed live at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited is a Singapore-based provider of hotel and hospitality staffing and commercial cleaning and janitorial services. Rooted in innovation and a commitment to user-centric experiences, YY Circle leverages app-based technology to optimize the labor sourcing market and the Internet of Things to revolutionize the cleaning industry.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://yygroupholding.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

