TEN, Ltd. Holds its Thirty First Annual General Meeting

ATHENS, Greece, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. (“TEN”) (NYSE: TNP) (the “Company”), a leading crude, product, and LNG tanker operator, announced today that the Company’s General Annual Meeting of Shareholders was duly held in Athens on June 14, 2024 pursuant to a Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated May 3, 2024 (“the Notice”). At the meeting which was conducted with a quorum of its common shares represented in person or by proxy, all of the resolutions proposed were approved by at least 89,27% or higher of the votes cast.



