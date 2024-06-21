Global $38.9 Billion Medical Food Market by Category, Type, Form, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Food Market 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Medical Food Market size was estimated at USD 26.32 billion in 2023, USD 27.67 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% to reach USD 38.9 billion by 2030.







The aging population and the rising incidence of chronic diseases and disorders drive the growth of the medical food market. Increasing awareness regarding the importance of nutrition in disease management further propels the market growth. However, medical food development expenses and supply chain vulnerabilities hinder their adoption. The ongoing innovations in food technology, including nanotechnology and biotechnology, and the need for customized medical food solutions tailored to individual nutritional and genetic profiles offer remunerative opportunities for the expanding medical food market.



Regional Insights



In the Americas, the U.S. is a significant medical food market driven by a sophisticated healthcare system, high consumer awareness, and favorable regulations, and Canada presents a growing market with its advanced healthcare and regulatory framework. The region also benefits from clear regulatory guidelines by the FDA, which has classified medical foods distinctly from other food and drug categories, providing a clear pathway for product development and approval. The medical food market growth in the Americas is further supported by robust research and development activities and strategic partnerships to innovate and expand product portfolios.

The Asia-Pacific region is showcasing significant growth in the medical food market, driven by increasing awareness regarding nutritional therapy, rising healthcare expenditures, and a growing aging population susceptible to chronic diseases. Countries including China, Japan, and India are front-runners, propelled by technological advancements in food sciences and supportive government regulations. The demand for disease-specific medical foods, particularly for conditions such as diabetes, renal failure, and neurological disorders, shows promising growth potential in this region. The market for medical foods is emerging in the EMEA region, with an aging population, high healthcare standards, and increased prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases.

The European market is characterized by diverse regulations across member states, yet unified standards under the EU help streamline medical food products' development and distribution. The Middle East and Africa are emerging markets with untapped potential, attributed to a growing awareness of nutritional management of diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Market Drivers

Rising aging population with incidence of chronic diseases and disorders

Increasing awareness about the importance of nutrition in disease management

Enhanced scientific insights into the metabolic pathways and the role of specific nutrients in disease modification

Market Restraints

Expensive development process and supply chain vulnerabilities

Market Opportunities

Ongoing innovations in food technology, including nanotechnology and biotechnology

Need for customized medical food solutions tailored to individual nutritional and genetic profiles

Market Challenges

Product recalls and lack of insurance coverage for medical food

Market Segmentation Analysis

Category: Nutritionally complete formulas are in demand with the rising incidence of chronic diseases globally

Distribution Channel: Growing distribution of medical food through institutional sales

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Medical Food Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc.

Alfasigma USA, Inc.

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

Bayer AG

Cerecin Inc.

Danone S.A.

Dutch Medical Food BV.

EBM Medical

ExeGi Pharma, LLC

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

FrieslandCampina

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Medtrition Inc.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Metagenics Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Nuritas

Nutrasource Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Services

Otsuka Group

Pendulum Therapeutics, Inc.

Primus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Swiss Medical Food AG

VSL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by Actial Nutrition, Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

FPNV Positioning Matrix



The FPNV positioning matrix is essential in evaluating the market positioning of the vendors in the Medical Food Market. This matrix offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining critical metrics related to business strategy and product satisfaction. This in-depth assessment empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success, namely Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).



Market Share Analysis



The market share analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth assessment of the current state of vendors in the Medical Food Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions, companies are offered a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. These contributions include overall revenue, customer base, and other vital metrics. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With these illustrative details, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Recent Developments

Danone Invests Euro 50 Million into Opole Plant for Global Medical Nutrition Expansion

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. Introduced HINEX RENUTE

Nutricia launched Fortimel PlantBased Energy

Strategy Analysis & Recommendation



The strategic analysis is essential for organizations seeking a solid foothold in the global marketplace. Companies are better positioned to make informed decisions that align with their long-term aspirations by thoroughly evaluating their current standing in the Medical Food Market. This critical assessment involves a thorough analysis of the organization's resources, capabilities, and overall performance to identify its core strengths and areas for improvement.

