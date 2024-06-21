Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Research 2024-2029: Increase in the Demand of Generic Medicines and Biosimilars Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Type (Device, Formulation), Therapeutic (Infectious Diseases, Cancer), Usage Pattern (Immunization), Administration (Skin, Musculoskeletal), Distribution Channel, Patient Care Setting, & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Injectable drug delivery market is projected to reach USD 1139.4 billion by 2029 from USD 754.5 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2029

This report studies the Injectable drug delivery market based on type, formulation packaging, site of administration, route of administration, facility of use, distribution channels and region. The report also analyses factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets concerning their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total apheresis market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments to five major regions.

The increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, autoimmune disorders, and cardiovascular disease needs the development of more effective and tailored medication delivery strategies. Injectable drug delivery systems enable precision dosing and tailored distribution, which improves treatment outcomes.



The growing usage of biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, peptides, and nucleic acid-based therapies, has increased the need for injectable delivery systems. These big compounds frequently have low oral bioavailability and require parenteral treatment for efficient distribution.



The Formulations segmented accounted for the largest share during the forecast period.



Injectable medication formulations are utilized for a variety of therapeutic purposes, including oncology, diabetes, autoimmune illnesses, cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders. The adaptability of injectable formulations enables the delivery of a wide range of medications, including small molecules, biologics, peptides, and vaccines, which contributes to their widespread use. Injectable formulations work with a variety of drug delivery devices, such as prefilled syringes, vials, ampoules, cartridges, autoinjectors, pen injectors, and infusion pumps.



These delivery systems increase market demand for injectable drug formulations by providing ease of use, accurate dosing, precise administration, and patient convenience. The growing usage of biologic pharmaceuticals and monoclonal antibodies in healthcare has driven up demand for injectable medication formulations. Biologics sometimes require parenteral delivery due to their high molecular size, vulnerability to enzymatic breakdown, and low oral bioavailability. Injectable formulations allow biologics to be administered subcutaneously or intramuscularly, resulting in optimal drug delivery and therapeutic efficacy.



The ampoules segment accounts for the largest segment in formulation packaging segment.



Ampoules are hermetically sealed glass containers that provide an effective barrier to contamination, moisture, and air, maintaining the sterility and stability of the medication inside. The sealed form of ampoules inhibits microbial development and degradation of the therapeutic product, lowering the risk of infection and conserving the medication's integrity until usage.

Glass ampoules provide good protection against light and air, which can damage and destabilize certain drugs over time. The opaque quality of glass limits light exposure, while the hermetic barrier prevents oxygen entrance, ensuring that light-sensitive and oxygen-sensitive medications retain their potency and efficacy.



By Therapeutic application Infectious diseases accounted for the largest share during the forecast period.



Injectable drug administration is essential for treating a wide range of infectious disorders, including bacterial, viral, fungal, and parasitic infections. Many antibiotics, antiviral treatments, antifungal agents, and antiparasitic medications are given as injections to achieve quick and effective drug concentrations in the bloodstream and target tissues.

Injectable drugs are widely used to treat chronic infectious disorders like tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS. To efficiently target the TB germs and prevent medication resistance, TB treatment frequently combines oral antibiotics with injectable treatments such as rifampin, isoniazid, and streptomycin. Similarly, injectable antiretroviral medications can be used in HIV/AIDS therapy regimens to reduce viral replication and prevent disease progression.



APAC is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific is witnessed to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Many APAC countries, including Japan, South Korea, and China, are witnessing demographic shifts as their populations age. Older persons have a higher prevalence of chronic diseases and complex healthcare needs, which drives the demand for injectable drugs for ailments like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.



Reasons to Buy the Report

Analysis of key drivers (increasing chronic diseases, increasing biologics, technological advancements),restraints (Infections associated with needle stick injuries), challenges (Other methods of Injectable drug delivery available in the market), opportunities (Increase in the demand of generic medicines and biosimilars) contributing the growth of the Injectable drug delivery market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends, research & development activities, in the Injectable drug delivery market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type, formulation packaging, by site of administration, facility of use and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the growing geographies, recent developments, investments in the Injectable drug delivery market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, company evaluation quadrant, and capabilities of leading players in the global Injectable drug delivery market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 387 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $754.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1139.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

