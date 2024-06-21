$53.8+ Billion Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market Report, 2024-2030: Business Opportunities for Drug Therapy, E-Cigarettes, and Nicotine Inhalers

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market size was estimated at USD 28.25 billion in 2023, USD 30.89 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% to reach USD 53.87 billion by 2030.







Rising public awareness concerning the health hazards posed by smoking and nicotine addiction enhance the adoption of smoking cessation products. Stringent regulations and policies aiming to curb smoking rates contribute to the market growth. Ongoing innovations in product offerings, such as e-cigarettes and app-based support for smoking cessation. However, stringent regulations and the potential banning of certain nicotine-containing products can hamper market growth. The high propensity for relapse among quitters poses a persistent challenge to the efficacy of cessation products. Moreover, developing personalized cessation plans using big data analytics to improve success rates. Wearable devices that monitor physiological parameters to offer real-time support and feedback, enhancing use of smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products.



Regional Insights



The United States and Canada represent significant markets for smoking cessation products in the Americas. The Americas region is characterized by high consumer awareness and willingness to adopt smoking cessation aids, supported by healthcare policies and community support programs. The EMEA region presents a mixed picture, with EU countries leading in smoking cessation initiatives, while the Middle East and Africa face challenges due to varying regulatory environments and smoking culture. Strict advertising restrictions and smoke-free laws drive the demand for smoking cessation products in European countries. The Asia Pacific region, comprising significant markets such as China, Japan, and India, showcases diverse consumer behavior towards smoking cessation. Robust governmental anti-smoking policies combined with a growing awareness of smoking hazards contribute to the escalating demand for nicotine de-addiction products in the APAC region.

Market Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Numerous Diseases due to Smoking Such as Respiratory Disorders and Lung Cancer

Expanding Market Penetration of De-Addiction Products Globally

Favorable Government Initiatives to Promote Anti-Smoking Policy and Raising Awareness of the Health Impact due to Smoking

Market Restraints

Product Recalls by the Manufacturer and Companies owing to increasing Technical Faults and Stringent Approval Process

Market Opportunities

Increasing Approvals and Development of New Nicotine Replacement Products

Significant Online Market Presence Coupled with Social and Communal Support for Smoking Cessation Products

Market Challenges

Side Effects Associated with the Continued Usage of De-Addiction Products Coupled with Rising of Alternatives to Tobacco

Market Segmentation Analysis

Product: Rising adoption of E-cigarettes for smoking cessation

Distribution: Customer inclination towards online pharmacies for convenience and discretion

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

FPNV Positioning Matrix



The FPNV positioning matrix is essential in evaluating the market positioning of the vendors in the Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market. This matrix offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining critical metrics related to business strategy and product satisfaction. This in-depth assessment empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success, namely Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).



Market Share Analysis



The market share analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth assessment of the current state of vendors in the Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions, companies are offered a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. These contributions include overall revenue, customer base, and other vital metrics. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With these illustrative details, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Recent Developments

BC Cancer Launches Nicotine Replacement Therapy Pilot Program in Prince George

Imperial Tobacco Canada Is Excited To Launch A Smoking Cessation Product

NCDHHS Launches New QuitlineNC Services to Make Stopping Tobacco Use and Vaping More Accessible

Strategy Analysis & Recommendation



The strategic analysis is essential for organizations seeking a solid foothold in the global marketplace. Companies are better positioned to make informed decisions that align with their long-term aspirations by thoroughly evaluating their current standing in the Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market. This critical assessment involves a thorough analysis of the organization's resources, capabilities, and overall performance to identify its core strengths and areas for improvement.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

22nd Century Group, Inc.

Alkalon A/S

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

British American Tobacco PLC

Cipla Ltd.

Ditch Labs

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

Enorama Pharma AB

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Imperial Tobacco Company of India Limited

Itaconix

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

JUUL Labs, Inc.

Novartis International AG

Perrigo Company PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Pierre Fabre S.A.

Rusan Pharma Ltd.

Samyang Holdings Corporation

Sparsha Pharma International Pvt. Ltd.

Strides Pharma Science Limited

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Product- Drug Therapy

Chantix (Varenicline)

Zyban (Bupropion)

E-Cigarettes

Nicotine Inhalers

Nicotine Replacement Therapies

Nicotine Gums

Nicotine Lozenges

Nicotine Sprays

Nicotine Transdermal Patches

Nicotine Sublingual Tablets

Distribution

Drug Store

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Region

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $30.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

