$53.8+ Billion Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market Report, 2024-2030: Business Opportunities for Drug Therapy, E-Cigarettes, and Nicotine Inhalers

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market size was estimated at USD 28.25 billion in 2023, USD 30.89 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% to reach USD 53.87 billion by 2030.



Rising public awareness concerning the health hazards posed by smoking and nicotine addiction enhance the adoption of smoking cessation products. Stringent regulations and policies aiming to curb smoking rates contribute to the market growth. Ongoing innovations in product offerings, such as e-cigarettes and app-based support for smoking cessation. However, stringent regulations and the potential banning of certain nicotine-containing products can hamper market growth. The high propensity for relapse among quitters poses a persistent challenge to the efficacy of cessation products. Moreover, developing personalized cessation plans using big data analytics to improve success rates. Wearable devices that monitor physiological parameters to offer real-time support and feedback, enhancing use of smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products.

Regional Insights

The United States and Canada represent significant markets for smoking cessation products in the Americas. The Americas region is characterized by high consumer awareness and willingness to adopt smoking cessation aids, supported by healthcare policies and community support programs. The EMEA region presents a mixed picture, with EU countries leading in smoking cessation initiatives, while the Middle East and Africa face challenges due to varying regulatory environments and smoking culture. Strict advertising restrictions and smoke-free laws drive the demand for smoking cessation products in European countries. The Asia Pacific region, comprising significant markets such as China, Japan, and India, showcases diverse consumer behavior towards smoking cessation. Robust governmental anti-smoking policies combined with a growing awareness of smoking hazards contribute to the escalating demand for nicotine de-addiction products in the APAC region.

Market Drivers

  • Growing Prevalence of Numerous Diseases due to Smoking Such as Respiratory Disorders and Lung Cancer
  • Expanding Market Penetration of De-Addiction Products Globally
  • Favorable Government Initiatives to Promote Anti-Smoking Policy and Raising Awareness of the Health Impact due to Smoking

Market Restraints

  • Product Recalls by the Manufacturer and Companies owing to increasing Technical Faults and Stringent Approval Process

Market Opportunities

  • Increasing Approvals and Development of New Nicotine Replacement Products
  • Significant Online Market Presence Coupled with Social and Communal Support for Smoking Cessation Products

Market Challenges

  • Side Effects Associated with the Continued Usage of De-Addiction Products Coupled with Rising of Alternatives to Tobacco

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Product: Rising adoption of E-cigarettes for smoking cessation
  • Distribution: Customer inclination towards online pharmacies for convenience and discretion

Industry Insights

  • Market Disruption Analysis
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Technology Analysis
  • Patent Analysis
  • Trade Analysis
  • Regulatory Framework Analysis

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV positioning matrix is essential in evaluating the market positioning of the vendors in the Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market. This matrix offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining critical metrics related to business strategy and product satisfaction. This in-depth assessment empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success, namely Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).

Market Share Analysis

The market share analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth assessment of the current state of vendors in the Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions, companies are offered a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. These contributions include overall revenue, customer base, and other vital metrics. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With these illustrative details, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Recent Developments

  • BC Cancer Launches Nicotine Replacement Therapy Pilot Program in Prince George
  • Imperial Tobacco Canada Is Excited To Launch A Smoking Cessation Product
  • NCDHHS Launches New QuitlineNC Services to Make Stopping Tobacco Use and Vaping More Accessible

Strategy Analysis & Recommendation

The strategic analysis is essential for organizations seeking a solid foothold in the global marketplace. Companies are better positioned to make informed decisions that align with their long-term aspirations by thoroughly evaluating their current standing in the Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market. This critical assessment involves a thorough analysis of the organization's resources, capabilities, and overall performance to identify its core strengths and areas for improvement.

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

  • 22nd Century Group, Inc.
  • Alkalon A/S
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.
  • British American Tobacco PLC
  • Cipla Ltd.
  • Ditch Labs
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  • Enorama Pharma AB
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
  • Imperial Tobacco Company of India Limited
  • Itaconix
  • Japan Tobacco Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • JUUL Labs, Inc.
  • Novartis International AG
  • Perrigo Company PLC
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Philip Morris International Inc.
  • Pierre Fabre S.A.
  • Rusan Pharma Ltd.
  • Samyang Holdings Corporation
  • Sparsha Pharma International Pvt. Ltd.
  • Strides Pharma Science Limited

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Product- Drug Therapy

  • Chantix (Varenicline)
  • Zyban (Bupropion)
  • E-Cigarettes
  • Nicotine Inhalers

Nicotine Replacement Therapies

  • Nicotine Gums
  • Nicotine Lozenges
  • Nicotine Sprays
  • Nicotine Transdermal Patches
  • Nicotine Sublingual Tablets

Distribution

  • Drug Store
  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies

Region

  • Americas
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Europe, Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages183
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$30.89 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$53.87 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sm9gnm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Addiction
                            
                            
                                Nicotine De Addiction
                            
                            
                                Smoking Cessation
                            
                            
                                Smoking Cessation Aid
                            
                            
                                Smoking Cessation Product
                            
                            
                                Varenicline
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data