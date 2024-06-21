Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) Research 2024 - Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market is expected to reach an estimated $51.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, telecommunication, computing & networking, consumer electronic, and industrial industries.

The major drivers for this market are increasing semiconductor content within electronics products to provide greater functionality and higher levels of performance, growth in demand for smartphones and internet connected devices, and increasing electronic content in automotive for safety, navigation, fuel efficiency, emission reduction, and entertainment system.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Market Insights

Assembly & packaging will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for telecom infrastructure and electronic products across the globe.

Consumer electronics segment is projected to record the highest growth due to growing acceptance of 5G technologies and increasing consumption of smart televisions, tablets, and smartphones.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing adoption of IoT (internet of things), increasing electronic content per vehicle, and growing industrial automation in countries, such as China, Taiwan, and India.

United States: Companies like Amkor Technology, Inc. and ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. drive innovation in the US OSAT market. Initiatives such as the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) promote collaboration and research in semiconductor manufacturing. The US government supports semiconductor R&D through agencies like the Department of Defense (DoD) and the National Science Foundation (NSF).

Taiwan: Taiwanese companies, including Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE) and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (SPIL), lead the global OSAT market. Government initiatives like the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) support the semiconductor industry's growth and competitiveness. Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) promotes R&D in semiconductor technologies.

China: Chinese OSAT companies like Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (JCET) and Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd. are expanding rapidly. Government initiatives such as the "Made in China 2025" plan aim to strengthen the semiconductor industry's capabilities. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) provides support for semiconductor manufacturing.

South Korea: South Korean companies like Amkor Technology Korea Inc. and Powertech Technology Inc. (PTI) are prominent players in the OSAT market. Government initiatives like the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association (KSIA) promote industry growth and innovation. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) supports semiconductor development initiatives.

Singapore: Singaporean OSAT companies, including GlobalFoundries Singapore Pte. Ltd. and UTAC Holdings Ltd., contribute significantly to the global market. Government initiatives such as the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) support semiconductor manufacturing investments and talent development. The National Research Foundation (NRF) funds semiconductor research and development projects.

Recent Developments in OSAT Market

Rising Demand for Advanced Packaging Solutions: The OSAT market is experiencing growth driven by increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions such as fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) and 3D packaging technologies. These technologies enable higher performance, miniaturization, and heterogeneous integration in semiconductor devices.

Investments in Capacity Expansion: OSAT providers are investing in capacity expansion to meet the growing demand for semiconductor packaging and testing services. Companies like ASE Technology Holding Co. and Amkor Technology are ramping up production facilities and acquiring advanced equipment to support the industry's needs.

Technological Advancements in Test Equipment: OSAT companies are adopting advanced test equipment and methodologies to improve efficiency, accuracy, and reliability in semiconductor testing processes. Innovations such as automated test handling systems and high-speed test solutions are enhancing the capabilities of OSAT providers.

Focus on Heterogeneous Integration and System Integration: OSAT vendors are increasingly involved in heterogeneous integration and system-level packaging, offering services that combine multiple chips, sensors, and passive components into a single package. This trend aligns with the growing demand for integrated solutions in applications such as automotive, IoT, and artificial intelligence.

Adoption of Advanced Materials and Processes: OSAT providers are adopting advanced materials and manufacturing processes to address the requirements of emerging applications such as 5G, edge computing, and high-performance computing. Technologies like advanced substrate materials, wafer-level chip-scale packaging (WLCSP), and system-in-package (SiP) are gaining traction in the market.

