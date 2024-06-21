Disulfiram Presents a $521+ Million Industry Opportunity by 2030: Increasing Patient Awareness and Higher Treatment-Seeking Rate

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disulfiram Market by Indication (Alcoholism Treatment, Co-occurring Disorders), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Disulfiram Market was estimated at USD 375.19 million in 2023, USD 392.75 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% to reach USD 521.63 million by 2030.



The increasing prevalence of alcohol dependency worldwide is a significant factor contributing to the expansion of disulfiram use. Additionally, healthcare providers often support the use of disulfiram for patients struggling with alcoholism, particularly when combined with counseling and psychological support, thereby promoting its adoption. However, certain side effects from the medication itself, including liver toxicity and allergic reactions hamper the market growth. Rising research & development activities to develop more patient-friendly formulations with fewer side effects are expected to create opportunities for market growth.





Regional Insights



In the Americas, the disulfiram market is rapidly expanding due to established healthcare infrastructure and awareness regarding alcohol dependency treatments. The availability of disulfiram is supported by both insurance coverage and treatment programs that incorporate the drug as part of wider alcohol abuse rehabilitation protocols. In South America, the market dynamics differ, with variable access to disulfiram largely influenced by local healthcare policies and economic conditions.

The Asia-Pacific region shows a varied landscape for disulfiram. Countries including Australia and Japan have better access to treatment options, including disulfiram, with supportive healthcare systems and regulations. Europe constitutes a major part of the disulfiram market in the EMEA region. Northern and Western European countries generally display higher awareness and treatment rates for alcoholism, including the use of disulfiram. The regulatory environment and healthcare networks in Europe significantly support the accessibility of disulfiram. Cultural attitudes towards alcohol and alcoholism treatment are expanding the adoption of treatments including disulfiram in the Middle East and Africa.

Market Drivers

Growing cases of alcohol addiction across the globe

Increasing patient awareness and higher treatment-seeking rate

Market Restraints

Side effects associated with the use of disulfiram

Market Opportunities

Favorable efforts from the governments to curb the use of alcohol

Innovations in drug delivery systems, such as more efficient oral formulations

Market Challenges

Issues associated with the effectiveness of disulfiram

Market Segmentation Analysis

Indication: Rising usage of disulfiram for the treatment of chronic alcoholism

Distribution Channel: Rising availability of disulfiram in hospital pharmacies which are located within medical facilities

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

FPNV Positioning Matrix



The FPNV positioning matrix is essential in evaluating the market positioning of the vendors in the Disulfiram Market. This matrix offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining critical metrics related to business strategy and product satisfaction. This in-depth assessment empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success, namely Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).



Market Share Analysis



The market share analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth assessment of the current state of vendors in the Disulfiram Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions, companies are offered a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. These contributions include overall revenue, customer base, and other vital metrics. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With these illustrative details, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Strategy Analysis & Recommendation



The strategic analysis is essential for organizations seeking a solid foothold in the global marketplace. Companies are better positioned to make informed decisions that align with their long-term aspirations by thoroughly evaluating their current standing in the Disulfiram Market. This critical assessment involves a thorough analysis of the organization's resources, capabilities, and overall performance to identify its core strengths and areas for improvement.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Disulfiram Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

Abbott Laboratories

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Allergan plc

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Odyssey pharmaceuticals inc

Par pharmaceutical inc

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Watson laboratories Inc.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Disulfiram Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Indication

Alcoholism Treatment

Co-occurring Disorders

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Region

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $392.75 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $521.63 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

