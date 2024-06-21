Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited Announces Launch of New Investment Relationship Section on Official Website

Cootamundra, Australia, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: COOT), a Cayman Islands exempted company and the largest cold pressing oil plant in Australia, pressing strictly GMO free conventional and organic oilseeds, recently announced the launching of a new Investment Relationship section on their official website.



The website can be viewed on the Australian Oilseeds website at Investor Relations | Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited.

Image Credit: AOI

“I am very delighted to share the great news that Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited has launched its Investment Relationship Section in our official website: Investor Relations | Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited. You can find out all sorts of investment information from there and please join us to be a part of great journey of providing our healthy edible oils in a sustainable way”, said Gary Seaton, Chief Executive Officer.

About Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd.

Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd. (the “Company”) is an Australian proprietary company that, directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, is focused on the manufacture and sale of sustainable oilseeds (e.g., seeds grown primarily for the production of edible oils) and is committed to working with all suppliers in the food supply chain to eliminate chemicals from the production and manufacturing systems to supply quality products to customers globally. The Company engages in the business of processing, manufacture and sale of non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils, for the rapidly growing oilseeds market, through sourcing materials from suppliers focused on reducing the use of chemicals in consumables in order to supply healthier edible oils ingredients, vegetable oils, proteins and other products to customers globally. Over the past 20 years, the Company has grown to be the largest cold pressing oil plant in Australia, pressing strictly GMO free conventional and organic oilseeds.

Contact

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited126-142 Cowcumbla Street Cootamundra New South Wales 2590

Attn: Bob Wu, CFO Email: info@australianoilseeds.au

Kevin Chen, Board Director Email: info@australianoilseeds.au

Earl Carr : Email: info@australianoilseeds.au



