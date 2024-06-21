Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2024-2030: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent, Lonza, Almac Group, and Recipharm

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis (2024-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to reach an estimated $298.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand for generic and specialty medicines, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D activities, and rising trend for CMOs (contract manufacturing organization) for "one-stop-shop" benefit.

The future of the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market looks promising with opportunities in the big pharmaceutical, small & medium-sized pharmaceutical, and generic pharmaceutical markets.



This study includes a forecast for the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market by services, end use industry, and region.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Insights

Biologics manufacturing will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing need for producing vaccines and biosimilars.

Within this market, big pharmaceutical segment is expected to remain the largest segment due to growing trend among large pharmacies to contract out pharmaceutical production in order to minimize the pricing pressure and pipeline issues in their operations along with increasing demand for optimization of execution costs as bestselling medication patents expires.

APAC is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing demand from geriatric population, growing outsourcing activities and expansion of manufacturing capabilities of the local key players in the region.

Features of the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

Market Size Estimates: Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market size by various segments, such as by services, end use industry, and region

Regional Analysis: Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by services, end use industry, and regions for the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2: Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by Services

3.3.1: Manufacturing

3.3.1.1: API

3.3.1.2: FDF (Parenteral, Injectable, Tablet, Capsule, and Oral Liquid)

3.3.2: Drug Development

3.3.3: Biologics Manufacturing

3.4: Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Big Pharmaceutical

3.4.2: Small & Medium-Sized Pharmaceutical

3.4.3: Generic Pharmaceutical

3.4.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by Region

4.2: North American Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

4.3: European Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

4.4: APAC Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

4.5: ROW Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by Services

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.2: Catalent

7.3: Lonza

7.4: Almac Group

7.5: Recipharm

7.6: Patheon

7.7: Grifols International

7.8: Dalton Pharma Services

7.9: AbbVie



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jmdkkx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.