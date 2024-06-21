Hisense Unveils Cutting-Edge Soundbars for the Ultimate Home Cinema Experience

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hisense, a leader in home entertainment technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest soundbars designed to revolutionize your home cinema experience. These new soundbars promise exceptional audio immersion, elevating your favorite movies, series, sports, and video games to new heights.



Introducing the Hisense HS3100

The Hisense HS3100 soundbar, paired with a robust 6.5-inch subwoofer, features state-of-the-art DTS Virtual and Dolby Digital Plus technologies. This combination ensures an unparalleled audio experience, delivering rich, clear sound across all frequencies with an impressive 480W audio power output. The wireless subwoofer complements the soundbar by providing deep, booming bass, enhancing both dialogue clarity and action scenes.

Meet the Hisense HS5100

Building on the HS3100's success, the Hisense HS5100 offers the same high-quality soundbar and subwoofer setup but with a more powerful 540W audio output. This system places you at the heart of the action, creating a truly immersive viewing experience.

Both models support Bluetooth 5.3 and feature a TV mode that pairs seamlessly with Hisense TVs. The innovative EzPlay function simplifies control of your sound system, presenting a pop-up settings menu on your Hisense TV. This allows you to adjust your soundbar using your TV remote, enhancing convenience and user experience.

Elevate Your Audio Experience

Hisense soundbars are designed to provide a superior audio experience, regardless of your TV brand. Available at leading retailers across South Africa, these soundbars are equipped with advanced features to meet all your audio needs, ensuring you enjoy the best in home entertainment.

Experience the future of home cinema with Hisense's latest soundbars, setting a new standard for audio quality and innovation.

