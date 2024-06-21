Questex’s StreamTV Show Brings 1,000 Streaming Television Professionals to Denver Next Week to Discover the Future of Streaming Television

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next week, Questex’s StreamTV Show, the largest meeting ground for leaders and innovators in the streaming television industry, takes place June 24-26 for three days in Denver, CO. The StreamTV Show will deliver record-breaking attendance with 1,000 attendees for the first time in the event’s history, a 50% increase from last year. The event will introduce new educational opportunities, features, sponsors, and networking avenues for the streaming television community. Produced alongside StreamTV Insider, this event serves as the cornerstone for industry connections and advancing the future of streaming television. Register here.

The StreamTV Show offers an impressive lineup of more than 160 esteemed speakers. It promises a diverse array of insights and perspectives on the streaming television landscape. From keynote addresses to interactive panels and fireside chats, attendees will gain invaluable knowledge and inspiration.

Conference program highlights:

Six tracks: Monetization, Advertising, Product & UX, Technology, FAST and Inclusive Streaming

Two pre-conference workshops: “Mastering the Subscription TV Landscape agenda” and “TVREV’s Future of FAST Supersession.”

Five keynotes from Xumo, CuriosityStream, DISH TV and Sling TV, Wurl and Needham & Company, LLC

Seven Leaders Roundtables featuring speakers from DIRECTV, The Weather Company, LG Ad Solutions, Warner Bros. Discovery, PeacockTV, NBCUniversal and more.

View the complete StreamTV Show agenda here.

Kevin Gray, VP & Market Leader, Questex Technology Group, said, “We are excited to bring the streaming television community together next week in Denver. We doubled attendance for this year’s event through new learnings, features, sponsors and networking opportunities. It’s going be an outstanding three days.”

The StreamTV Show offers a multitude of networking opportunities to enrich attendee’s experience. Attendees can enjoy a Strolling Lunch with delectable cuisine and stimulating conversations. Visit the Meeting Zone for scheduled discussions and join daily networking receptions. Exclusive events include the VIP Reception hosted by Frequency, the StreamTV Park Reception hosted by Wurl, an After Hours Reception hosted by Xumo, and Post Show Drinks at Kachina Southwestern Grill.

StreamTV sponsors include Marquee sponsor Wurl, Diamond sponsors Frequency and Xumo and Platinum sponsors Gracenote, a Neilson company and Tivo. View the full sponsor list here.

About The StreamTV Show

The StreamTV Show, produced and managed by Questex, is widely known as the industry’s largest annual event for next gen video programming distribution. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com. The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com.

