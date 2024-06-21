Calcium Carbonate Market Surges to USD 70.41 Million by 2031, Propelled by 5.40% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Calcium Carbonate Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 48.04 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 70.41 Million by the end of the forecast period.

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~5.40% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Million REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED Type

End Use Industry REGIONS COVERED North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa KEY PLAYERS Sibelco, Omya AG, Mississippi Lime Company, Calcinor SA, Imerys, Huber Engineered Materials, Midwest Calcium Carbonate, Excalibar Minerals LLC CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Calcium Carbonate Market Overview

High Demand in the Paper Industry: The calcium carbonate market is significantly influenced by its utilization in the paper industry, where it improves opacity and luminosity. Businesses are presented with opportunities for long-term contracts and consistent revenue streams as a result of this demand, which drives consistent growth. Securing a strong market position can be achieved by leveraging this opportunity.

Growth in the Plastics Sector: Calcium carbonate functions as a filler in the plastics industry, thereby enhancing the durability of products and reducing costs. This adaptability in applications guarantees a consistent market demand, enabling businesses to expand their product lines and target a variety of sub-segments within the industry.

Infrastructure Development: Substantial quantities of calcium carbonate are necessary for the production of cement and concrete in ongoing global infrastructure projects. This demand is the foundation of market expansion, as it cultivates a dependable customer base and fosters partnerships with construction companies to establish volume supply agreements.

Environmental Regulations: The calcium carbonate market is confronted with challenges due to the strict environmental regulations that govern extraction activities. Supply stability can be influenced by compliance costs and potential operational disruptions. Businesses must exercise caution when navigating these regulations in order to preserve their market competitiveness and prevent legal complications.

Availability of Alternatives: The calcium carbonate market may be constrained by the availability of alternatives such as kaolin and silica in a variety of applications. In order to maintain market share and prevent consumer attrition to these substitutes, companies must innovate and showcase the superior value of calcium carbonate.

Raw Material Price Volatility: The profitability of companies in the calcium carbonate market can be influenced by fluctuations in raw material prices. It is imperative to manage these costs in order to preserve competitive pricing and margins. In order to mitigate these risks and guarantee consistent product availability, it is imperative to implement effective supply chain strategies.

Geographic Dominance:

Asia Pacific has emerged as a significant player in the calcium carbonate market, owing to its extensive use in industries such as construction, plastics, and paper, as well as its rapid industrialization. Geographical dominance in the market varies substantially. Stringent quality standards and technological advancements in production are the primary factors driving North America and Europe to follow closely. Emerging economies in Latin America and the Middle East are on the brink of growth, bolstered by increased investments in infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities, while these regions capitalize on established infrastructure and regulatory frameworks. It is essential for companies that are seeking to expand their presence in the global calcium carbonate market to balance regional strengths and market dynamics.

Calcium Carbonate Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Sibelco, Omya AG, Mississippi Lime Company, Calcinor SA, Imerys, Huber Engineered Materials, Midwest Calcium Carbonate, Excalibar Minerals LLC, and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Calcium Carbonate Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Calcium Carbonate Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Calcium Carbonate Market into Type, End Use Industry, And Geography.

Calcium Carbonate Market, by Type Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)



Calcium Carbonate Market, by End Use Industry Paper and Pulp Plastic Paints and Coatings



Calcium Carbonate Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



