AGM Statement

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Development VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 20 June 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 202399.67%0.33%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 202395.03%4.97%
3Re-elect Ben Larkin as a Director of the Company98.67%1.33%
4Re-elect Lyn Goleby as a Director of the Company97.91%2.09%
5Re-elect Lord O'Shaugnessy as a Director of the Company98.19%1.81%
6Re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company97.06%2.94%
7To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company99.79%0.21%
8To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.69%0.31%
9To approve the authority to allot shares95.31%4.69%
10To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights94.73%5.27%
11Authority to purchase own shares99.07%0.93%
12Approve 14 days clear notice for general meetings94.91%5.09%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV.

21 June 2024

