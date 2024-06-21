Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Lincoln National Corporation (“Lincoln National” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LNC) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Lincoln National Corporation (“Lincoln National” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LNC) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Lincoln National common stock between November 4, 2020 and November 2, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On April 23, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its former and current officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company was experiencing a decline in its VUL business; (2) that, as a result, the goodwill associated with the life insurance business was overstated; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s policy lapse assumptions were outdated; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s reserves were overstated; (5) that, as a result, the Company’s reported financial results and financial statements were misstated; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

When investors learned the truth, Lincoln National’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Lincoln National’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here , or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before June 24, 2024.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.