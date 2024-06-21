Peter Salzano Recognized as a 2024 ENX Magazine Industry Difference Maker

Fairfield, NJ, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network Digital Office Systems Inc. proudly announces that their esteemed Vice President, Peter Salzano, has been named one of the honorees of the 2023 Difference Maker Program by ENX Magazine. This program recognizes outstanding individuals in the office technology industry who have made significant contributions and are dedicated to uplifting the industry.

Salzano’s positive attitude, determination, and commitment to excellence have been truly inspiring. Known for always putting his customers’ needs first, his dedication to customer satisfaction is unparalleled. His exceptional work ethic and deep knowledge of the copier industry have earned him a well-deserved reputation for consistently delivering results that exceed expectations.

“Peter has an exceptional work ethic, and his dedication to his clients and the copier industry is unparalleled. In the years I’ve known him, he’s demonstrated his knowledge and skillset, successfully selling and supporting customers with copier solutions. He always puts his customers’ needs first, and his customers’ satisfaction is always his top priority. His positive attitude, determination, and commitment to excellence are truly inspiring,” said Greg Flanders, President of GMGN Enterprises.

The Difference Maker Program thrives on the support of its readers, and Network Digital Office Systems Inc. extends its gratitude to everyone who cast their vote for Salzano. He is a remarkable individual who has made significant contributions to the industry, and the company is proud to have him as part of their team.