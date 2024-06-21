Work Starts on Globex’s Normetal/Normetmar Royalty Claims

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide a brief update as regards Globex’s Normetal/Normetmar (New Metal) royalty property located at the Town of Normetal, Quebec.



Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (Starr Peak) have announced that after analysis of soil, geochemical and VTEM data, that they will “complete a 2-week field program prior to executing the drill phase, with the purpose of validating anomalous areas to refine drilling targets”. A total of 12 target areas have been identified “some of which are located along VTEM (versatile time domain electromagnetic) geophysical anomalies”.

Click here to access Starr Peak’s current press release.

Globex retains a 2.5% Gross Metal Royalty on Normetal/Normetmar property, 1% GMR of which can be purchased by Starr Peak for $1.5 million and 1% Net Smelter Royalty on the Normetal Extension claims.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1 Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.