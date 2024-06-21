Drone Nerds Expands Freefly Enterprise Solution Offerings with New Blue UAS & NDAA Compliant Drones

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a leading provider of drone technology solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Freefly Systems' latest offerings, the Astro (NDAA/Blue), Astro Prime, and Astro Prime (NDAA/Blue), to its lineup of enterprise solutions. These new drones are set to revolutionize the commercial drone industry with their advanced capabilities and compliance with stringent NDAA regulations.

Freefly Systems, renowned for its innovation and commitment to industry standards, has developed the Astro series to meet the demanding needs of professional drone operations within various industries. Backed by over 100,000 successful commercial drone flights, Freefly Systems integrates advanced technology — Sony LR1 camera on Freefly gimbal, Pilot Pro controller with Doodle Labs Radio, RTK, LTE cloud connectivity, and AuterionOS — into the Astro platform.

"The Astro series represents a significant leap forward in drone technology," states Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds."These drones combine robust features like the 61 MP Sony LR1 camera, thermal imaging options, and unprecedented flight stability. They are designed to deliver exceptional performance and versatility for a wide range of enterprise applications."

Key Features of the Astro Series:

The new Astro (NDAA/Blue), Astro Prime & Astro Prime (NDAA/Blue) boast impressive features that cater to the high demands of commercial drone operations. The Astro model offers a maximum flight time of 28 minutes (with payload). Equipped with a 61 MP Sony LR1 camera, it ensures exceptional image quality, capturing every detail with precision. Additionally, its thermal options and the advanced Pilot Pro Controller enhance the drone's versatility and ease of use.

Astro technology is designed to maximize performance and reliability. The aircraft utilizes 21-inch propellers on a compact 14-inch square body, optimizing flight time, precision, and reducing noise levels significantly. This setup allows for longer flights with incredible stability, making the drones suitable for various enterprise applications. The SuperLight batteries feature OLED screens and offer comprehensive protections and diagnostics, supporting up to 500 battery cycles for extended operational life.

Another standout feature of the Astro series is the Smart Dovetail system. Developed by Freefly, this system creates a standard interface for payload manufacturers, ensuring that any compliant payload can seamlessly integrate with any compliant drone. “This adaptability and ease of integration make the Astro series an invaluable tool for diverse mission requirements. Users can quickly swap payloads, allowing for precise control and customization to fit specific operational needs, including meeting legislation requirements and ensuring the compliance of diverse missions”, says Matt Isenbarger, CEO at Freefly Systems.

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About Freefly Systems: Freefly Systems is a rapidly growing tech and cinema company representing the intersection of art and technology. Its team consists of industry leading specialists who are passionate about their products and are driven by innovation. Freefly motors are used in products in the Film, Drone, and Industrial markets around the world. Their innovative designs deliver the precision, torque, and repeatability that users need to get the job done. The company has optimized its designs by carefully considering size, weight, performance, and customer needs.

