Inteleos’ Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy Launches Comprehensive Maternal Fetal Health Certification

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inteleos, a global non-profit healthcare certification organization, today announced that its Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy (PCA) launched its comprehensive Maternal Fetal Health Certification, with its new Obstetrics (OB) 2nd/3rd Trimester Clinical Certificate. This latest addition completes the PCA’s comprehensive suite of maternal fetal health products aimed at enhancing clinician skills and improving patient outcomes worldwide.

The certification includes both OB 1st Trimester and OB 2nd/3rd Trimester components, as well as video and still image submissions for thorough review. The POCUS Maternal Fetal Health Certification offers a rigorous assessment process, including case-based evaluations that simulate real-life clinical scenarios and peer reviews to gauge practical skills and diagnostic abilities.

“We are committed to advancing maternal fetal health through psychometrically validated certifications,” said PCA Director, Jasmine Rockett. “Our new OB 2nd/3rd Trimester Clinical Certificate ensures that clinicians are equipped with the essential skills and knowledge to provide superior patient care. By adhering to global healthcare standards, we are not only enhancing provider decision-making, but also contributing to better health outcomes worldwide.”

The development of the Maternal Fetal Health Certification was sponsored by the Inteleos Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to address disparities in medical imaging worldwide. The Foundation's focus on advancing access to medical imaging, particularly in underserved areas, underscores its commitment to enhancing education and training opportunities through initiatives like the Maternal Fetal Health Certification.

“The Inteleos Foundation recognizes that better diagnostics lead to better health outcomes,” said Samantha Forcum, director of the Inteleos Foundation. “By training and certifying more maternal health workers in ultrasound, that increased diagnostic capacity leads to faster triage and treatment that can save the lives of millions of mothers and babies worldwide.”

Available for purchase now, the certifications are designed to support clinicians in making timely, informed decisions that enhance practice efficiency and patient safety. By obtaining these certifications, healthcare providers align their clinical practice with globally recognized standards, ultimately leading to improved health outcomes.

The decision to develop and launch these products is rooted in the critical need to reduce the global maternal mortality ratio (MMR). Between 2000 and 2020, the global MMR decreased by about 38%, thanks to improved access to healthcare, better education and international initiatives like the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDG target aims to reduce the global MMR to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030. According to the World Health Organization , the global MMR was estimated at 152 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2020, underscoring the urgency for continued efforts.

Inteleos’ commitment to excellence is reflected in the dedication of its volunteer subject matter experts who meticulously write and review the assessments. These certifications represent a significant step forward in ensuring that clinicians worldwide have the tools they need to improve maternal and fetal health outcomes.

Learn more or register for the PCA Maternal Fetal Health Certifications , today.