On Path to First-in-Human Study, NurExone Engages Prominent Expert in Biological Drug Development

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX), (OTCQB: NRXBF), (Germany: J90) (the “Company” or “NurExone”), a pioneering biopharmaceutical company, welcomes Dr. Yona Geffen, as a consultant, to support the Company’s preclinical and clinical activities. Dr. Geffen, who currently serves as Vice President of Research and Development at Gamida Cell Ltd. (“Gamida Cell”), brings over two decades of extensive experience in leading clinical and drug development in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Under her leadership, Gamida Cell obtained United States Food and Drug Administration approval for Omisirge®, a groundbreaking stem cell therapy.



Dr. Geffen will support the development of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) for preclinical and clinical activities at NurExone. Her contributions are expected to include the development and validation of analytical methods, qualification of potency assays, and optimization of dosing regimens. She will also use her experience to help establish operations within Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) production environments that ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

"I am thrilled to join Nurexone at such a pivotal time in their drug development cycle," said Dr. Geffen. "The innovative work and science behind the ExoPTEN nanodrug for spinal cord injury is impressive, and I look forward to contributing to its progress along the regulatory and clinical pathway."

Dr. Noa Avni, NurExone’s Director of Research and Development, stated, "Dr. Geffen's expertise and experience will be invaluable as we make strides in the biotech industry and harness the power of exosomes for regenerative medicine. We welcome her to the team and look forward to her contributions."

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided exosome-based therapies to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who have suffered Central Nervous System injuries. The Company’s first product, ExoPTEN for acute spinal cord injury, was proven to recover motor function in 75% of laboratory rats when administered intranasally. ExoPTEN has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. The NurExone platform technology is expected to offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in noninvasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

For additional information, please visit www.nurexone.com

