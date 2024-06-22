Xaman Wallet Integrates C14 for Seamless Fiat On-Ramp, Simplifying XAH and XRP Purchases

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C14, a premier fiat-to-crypto gateway, proudly announces its integration with Xaman (formerly XUMM), the largest self-custodial wallet in the XRP Ledger ecosystem, and XAH On Demand. This strategic partnership allows users to effortlessly purchase assets on Xahau directly within the Xaman wallet, providing a secure, efficient, and user-friendly on-ramp from traditional fiat currencies.





Streamlining Access to Xahau Network Tokens

The integration of C14 with Xaman enhances the user experience by offering direct fiat-to-Xahau token purchases. This eliminates the need for multiple exchanges or intermediary steps, making the process intuitive for both new and experienced cryptocurrency enthusiasts. As part of this integration, C14 will also facilitate XRP purchases.

Key Features of Direct Fiat to Xahau Purchases

Users can now buy Xahau tokens using various fiat currencies directly through the XAH on Demand xApp inside the Xaman wallet. This new feature simplifies the user journey for both new and seasoned crypto enthusiasts, enhancing the overall experience. C14's robust security protocols ensure all transactions are safe and secure. Additionally, C14 supports users worldwide, offering alternative payment methods in emerging markets alongside traditional credit and debit card options.

Xaman Wallet Numbers

Nearly 1.5 Billion XRP: Held by Xaman wallet users.

1 Million+: Total app installs.

50,000: NFC hardware wallets delivered globally.

1.1 Million: Signature requests per month.

1.5 Million+: XRPL accounts managed with Xaman.

"We are thrilled to partner with C14 and delighted to see that our combined efforts to integrate Xahau also positively impact XRP's availability through C14's offering," said Wietse Wind, Founder of Xaman. "This integration is a significant step in our mission to make the XRP Ledger ecosystem and the Xahau network more accessible and user-friendly."

Erich Grant, Founder of C14, added, "Xahau represents an exciting evolution in the XRPL ledger. We're delighted to support the expansion and growth of XRPL and Xahau."

About Xaman

Xaman is a leading self-custodial wallet designed for the XRP Ledger, known for its user-friendly interface and robust security features. Xaman empowers users to manage, send, and receive XRP, XAH, and other XRPL tokens with ease and confidence.

About Xahau

Xahau Network is an independent network based on the XRP Ledger protocol, enhanced with innovations such as 'Hooks,' a native smart contract feature. Launched by the Xahau Launch Alliance on November 1, 2023, Xahau aims to propel the XRPL ecosystem forward with increased efficiency and scalability.

About C14

C14 is a trusted fiat-to-crypto gateway that enables users to seamlessly convert their fiat currencies into a variety of cryptocurrencies. With a focus on security, compliance, and user experience, C14 simplifies the crypto acquisition process for users worldwide.

