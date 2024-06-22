Global Fecal Calprotectin Test Market Size To Exceed USD 366.15 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 11.24%

New York, United States , June 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fecal Calprotectin Test Market Size is to Grow from USD 126.15 Million in 2023 to USD 366.15 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 11.24% during the projected period.





The level of the protein calprotectin in a sample of stool (poop) is measured using a calprotectin fecal test. The fecal calprotectin test is another term for the examination. It is used to check for irritation, edema, and inflammation in the intestines. White blood cells include a protein called calprotectin, which is typically employed as a diagnostic for intestinal inflammation. An increase in calprotectin in feces can indicate that the gastrointestinal system is inflamed. A fecal calprotectin test is used to identify inflammatory bowel illnesses (IBD), such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis are among the digestive illnesses that are growing more widespread worldwide. Additionally, the fecal calprotectin test offers a non-invasive option to invasive treatments including endoscopies and colonoscopies. It involves taking a stool sample, which is less painful and easier for patients to do. However, the fecal calprotectin test compensation coverage may be limited or insufficient in many healthcare systems. This may make it more difficult for people and healthcare professionals to obtain these tests globally because of financial constraints. Inadequate policies for compensation and uneven coverage may impede the expansion of the market. Moreover, even though fecal calprotectin test awareness is growing, healthcare providers may still have limited knowledge of the test, particularly in certain areas or medical specializations.

Global Fecal Calprotectin Test Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Assay Type (ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), Enzyme Fluroimmunoassay, and Immune-Chromatography), By Indication (Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Diagnosis, Colorectal Cancer, Celiac disease, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on assay type, the global fecal calprotectin test market is segmented into ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay), enzyme fluroimmunoassay, and immune-chromatography. Among these, the ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. For fecal calprotectin, the ELISA test is more accurate and can detect levels as low as 15-20 µg/g of stool. Compared to more intrusive diagnostic procedures like endoscopy and colonoscopy, this test is a non-invasive diagnostic tool that is less expensive and time-consuming.

The inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) diagnosis segment dominates the global fecal calprotectin test market during the forecast period.

Based on the indication, the global fecal calprotectin test market is segmented into inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) diagnosis, colorectal cancer, celiac disease, and others. Among these, the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) diagnosis segment dominates the global fecal calprotectin test market during the forecast period. First used in the diagnosis and monitoring of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which primarily affects adults, is the fecal calprotectin test. IBD is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that includes ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. It results in symptoms like rectal bleeding, diarrhea, and stomach ache.

The hospitals segment dominates the global fecal calprotectin test market during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global fecal calprotectin test market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, and others. Among these, the hospitals segment dominates the global fecal calprotectin test market during the forecast period. Patient choice for hospitals is enhanced by the existence of sizable, specialty hospitals furnished with cutting-edge medical equipment and qualified experts available for consultation. Over the course of the projection period, hospital areas' extensive range of services will probably boost the market.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share over the forecast period. Because of its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and increased knowledge of gastrointestinal disorders, North America has seen a rise in the use of cutting-edge diagnostic tools like the fecal calprotectin test. The need for this test is also being driven by the comparatively high incidence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in North America, which includes ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The rising number of IBD patients in North America is one of the main motivating causes. Furthermore, to monitor patients' conditions and enhance the quality of examinations, healthcare makers are setting up sophisticated testing apparatus.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders like IBD is rising in this area, which is driving up the need for accurate diagnostic methods like the fecal calprotectin test. It is anticipated that the Asia Pacific region will see an increase in the number of instances of gastrointestinal illnesses due to changing lifestyle patterns, increased urbanization, and consumption of unhealthy food.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global fecal calprotectin test market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., EagleBio, Svar Life Science, DRG International, Inc., ALPCO, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Alpha Laboratories Ltd., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., BÜHLMANN, DIAZYME LABORATORIES, INC., Abbexa, OPERON, S.A., DiAgam, R-Biopharm AG, Biomerica, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, an international pioneer in biotechnology, R-Biopharm AG, announced that AusDiagnostics would be acquired. R-Biopharm intends to broaden its product line with the integration of Australia-based specialists and manufacturers of extraction reagents, laboratory automation systems, and molecular biology multiplex diagnostics.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global fecal calprotectin test market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Fecal Calprotectin Test Market, By Assay Type

ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)

Enzyme Fluroimmunoassay

Immune-Chromatography

Global Fecal Calprotectin Test Market, By Indication

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Diagnosis

Colorectal Cancer

Celiac disease

Others

Global Fecal Calprotectin Test Market, By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Global Fecal Calprotectin Test Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



