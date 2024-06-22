SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Autodesk, Inc. - ADSK

NEW YORK, June 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Autodesk, Inc. (“Autodesk” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ADSK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Autodesk and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 24, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Autodesk securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On April 1, 2024, Autodesk filed a Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that the Company “is unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2024 . . . within the prescribed time period, without unreasonable effort or expense.” Specifically, Autodesk revealed that “[a]fter the Company’s earnings release on February 29, 2024, information was brought to the attention of management, which promptly informed the Audit Committee (the ‘Committee’) of the Board of Directors of the Company, that caused the Committee to commence an internal investigation with the assistance of outside counsel and advisors, regarding the Company’s free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin practices.”

On this news, Autodesk’s stock price fell $10.73 per share, or 4.14%, to close at $248.71 per share on April 2, 2024.

Then, on April 16, 2024, Autodesk issued a press release providing an update on the internal investigation, stating that it “will not file its Annual Report . . . within the 15-day extension period . . . due to the ongoing investigation” and accordingly “expects to receive a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market . . . that it is not in compliance with the timely filing requirement for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).”

On this news, Autodesk’s stock price fell $13.32 per share, or 5.84%, to close at $214.92 per share on April 17, 2024.

