SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Graphjet Technology - GTI

NEW YORK, June 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Graphjet Technology ("Graphjet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GTI).

The investigation concerns whether Graphjet and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 4, 2024, Graphjet disclosed receipt of a delinquency notification letter from Nasdaq, indicating that the Company was not in compliance with listing rules as a result of its failure to timely file its quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

On this news, Graphjet’s stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 9.24%, to close at $5.50 per share on June 5, 2024.

