SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of NWTN Inc. - NWTN

NEW YORK, June 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NWTN Inc. (“NWTN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NWTN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether NWTN and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 24, 2024, NWTN issued a press release “announc[ing] that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (‘Nasdaq’) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2023 (the ‘Form 20-F’) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ‘SEC’)” and that “the Company has 60 calendar days, or no later than July 22, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance.”

On this news, NWTN’s stock price fell $0.58 per share, or 14.43%, to close at $3.44 per share on May 28, 2024.

