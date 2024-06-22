SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Verastem, Inc. - VSTM

NEW YORK, June 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Verastem, Inc. (“Verastem” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VSTM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Verastem and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 23, 2024, Verastem issued a press release “announc[ing] the initial interim safety and efficacy results from the ongoing RAMP 205 Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating avutometinib plus defactinib in combination with gemcitabine and Nab-paclitaxel in the first-line in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.” Among other items, Verastem disclosed that 12 patients experienced 19 treatment-emergent serious adverse events.

On this news, Verastem’s stock price fell $8.06 per share, or 66.17%, to close at $4.12 per share on May 24, 2024.

