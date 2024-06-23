Dr. Kent Reifschneider Establishes Prestigious Scholarship for Pediatric Medicine Enthusiasts

NORFOLK, Va., June 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Kent Reifschneider, a distinguished figure in Pediatric Endocrinology, announces the launch of the Dr. Kent Reifschneider Scholarship for Pediatric Medicine. This esteemed scholarship, aimed at undergraduate students passionate about pediatric healthcare, seeks to nurture the next generation of leaders in the field.



Applicants for the Dr. Kent Reifschneider Scholarship must meet rigorous criteria to be considered for the $1,000 one-time award. Eligible candidates must be enrolled in accredited undergraduate programs focusing on healthcare, medicine, or related fields, demonstrating a profound commitment to pediatric healthcare.

The scholarship application process includes submitting an original essay that highlights the applicant's motivation for pursuing a career in pediatric medicine, discussing significant experiences that have shaped their journey, and outlining their vision for contributing to the advancement of pediatric healthcare.

Reflecting on his extensive career and dedication to the field, Dr. Kent Reifschneider, M.D., emphasizes the importance of fostering talent in pediatric medicine. As an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Eastern Virginia Medical School, Dr. Reifschneider has been instrumental in shaping the future of healthcare through education and clinical practice.

"The Dr. Kent Reifschneider Scholarship aims to recognize and support individuals who exhibit exceptional promise in pediatric healthcare," states Dr. Reifschneider. "It is a testament to my commitment to advancing the quality of care for children worldwide."

The scholarship selection committee will evaluate applications based on the quality of the essay, academic achievements, leadership roles, and community involvement relevant to pediatric healthcare. At least one letter of recommendation from a faculty member or healthcare professional is required to complete the application, which must be submitted by December 15, 2024.

The winner of the Dr. Kent Reifschneider Scholarship will be announced on January 15, 2025, following a thorough review process to ensure the most deserving candidate is selected.

About Dr. Kent Reifschneider

Dr. Kent Reifschneider, M.D., is renowned for his expertise in Pediatric Endocrinology and his unwavering dedication to advancing healthcare for children. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from The Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University and completed a fellowship in Pediatric Endocrinology at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Dr. Reifschneider currently serves as an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Eastern Virginia Medical School, where he continues to inspire and educate future generations of healthcare professionals.

For more information about the Dr. Kent Reifschneider Scholarship for Pediatric Medicine and how to apply, please visit Dr. Kent Reifschneider Scholarship Website.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Dr. Kent Reifschneider

Organization: Dr. Kent Reifschneider Scholarship

Website: https://drkentreifschneiderscholarship.com

Email: apply@drkentreifschneiderscholarship.com