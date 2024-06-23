Southeast Asia EcoHack 2024 Brings Together Innovators for Virtual Environmental Challenge

BANGKOK, June 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Talent Generation proudly announces the Southeast Asia EcoHack 2024 , a virtual hackathon set to convene young innovators from across Southeast Asia to address critical environmental challenges. Scheduled for July 6-7, 2024, this event encourages creative minds to propose actionable, sustainable solutions in several key areas.







Participants aged 18 to 35 from any of the 11 Southeast Asian nations are eligible to compete in teams of 3 to 6 members. The competition will focus on four pivotal topics: Renewable Energy Solutions, Climate Smart Agriculture, Air Pollution, and Circular Economy and Waste Management.

The Renewable Energy Solutions challenge will invite teams to explore innovative energy technologies that can effectively replace fossil fuels, including advancements in solar, wind, and hydro power. In Climate Smart Contact, contestants will aim to diminish carbon emissions and air pollution within agriculture by integrating sustainable practices and precision farming techniques.

Addressing air quality, the Air Pollution segment seeks strategies to monitor and reduce cross-border pollution, thus improving health outcomes throughout Southeast Asia. The Circular Economy and Waste Management challenge will focus on minimizing waste through improved recycling and sustainable product life cycles.

The event promises significant incentives for the top three teams. Winners will be granted an all-expenses-paid trip to Bangkok, Thailand, for a special conference and site visit scheduled for September 14-15, 2024. During this event, winners will have the unique opportunity to pitch their solutions to industry leaders, potentially securing funding and increasing media visibility. Additionally, they will visit prominent local companies, opening doors to further insights and partnership opportunities.

Registration for the Southeast Asia EcoHack 2024 is open until June 28, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. Thailand time. Prospective participants are urged to seize this opportunity to contribute to a sustainable future and can apply via the official registration form at https://forms.gle/TzneBAESKcc3vkwZA .

This virtual hackathon is not just a competition; it is a platform for young visionaries to showcase their innovative approaches to environmental stewardship and to take tangible steps towards ecological sustainability in Southeast Asia. Join the Green Talent Generation and help shape a sustainable future through impactful innovation.

Contact:

Non Kasipat

Green Talent Generation

Contact@greentalentgeneration.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3da787f4-ba9b-4ce9-a983-58ed132dc1cf