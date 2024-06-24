Roche launches new analytical units for cobas® pro integrated solutions delivering greater efficiency and capacity to laboratories

The cobas® c 703 and cobas® ISE neo analytical units, deliver higher testing capacity and increased automation helping to improve laboratory workflows and advance patient care.

The new cobas c 703 analytical unit offers industry-leading high throughput clinical chemistry testing 1 with up to 2,000 tests per hour and 70 reagent positions, doubling the existing clinical chemistry throughput on cobas pro integrated solutions.

The new cobas ISE neo analytical unit delivers more efficient ISE testing, reducing hands-on time through automated maintenance.



Basel, 24 June 2024 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the launch of its new analytical units, cobas® c 703 and cobas® ISE neo, for the cobas® pro integrated solutions, in countries accepting the CE mark. The cobas pro integrated solutions is a scalable and modular diagnostic platform designed for high-volume laboratories. The cobas c 703 and cobas ISE neo analytical units offer cutting-edge features to help address some of the key challenges faced by diagnostic laboratories worldwide such as shortage of qualified staff and space limitations.

“Today more than ever, accurate and timely diagnostics is critical for effective delivery of healthcare. Labs are under increasing pressure to process more samples, at greater speed without compromising on accuracy,” said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.“With the launch of the cobas c 703 and cobas ISE neo, we are taking our latest generation clinical chemistry and immunochemistry platform, the cobas pro integrated solutions, to the next level. By integrating high-volume clinical chemistry testing and increased automation, we will set a new standard for high volume testing in the clinical lab.”

cobas c 703 analytical unit

The new cobas c 703 analytical unit is designed to double the clinical chemistry throughput on cobas pro integrated solutions, offering up to 2,000 tests per hour and 70 reagent positions. This increased onboard reagent capacity means more high-value tests can be performed whilst improving workflow efficiency and saving time spent reloading reagents. This new unit will minimise operator maintenance to once a month, increasing uptime for laboratories.

cobas ISE neo analytical unit

The cobas ISE neo is designed to improve ion selective electrode (ISE) testing efficiency, offering up to 1,800 tests per hour. With a number of innovative hardware and software features, including an automated calibration concept, it significantly reduces the need for manual intervention. It also performs more tests per reagent bottle, reducing the frequency of bottle changes, minimising plastic waste, and reducing logistical efforts compared to previous generation systems.

By automating work that would have been done manually in the past, these new units further improve lab efficiency, thus addressing the shortage of qualified staff and increasing the volume of tests that can be delivered to the people who need them most.

About cobas pro integrated solutions

Launched in 2018, cobas pro integrated solutions is a scalable and modular solution designed to meet mid-to-very-high volume clinical chemistry and immunochemistry testing needs. It aims to increase efficiency with fast analytical units, intelligent sample routing, and short assay incubation times, with 93% of Roche immunoassays having reaction times of 18 minutes or less.2 This analyser features automated maintenance and cobas® AutoCal, an automated calibration procedure, to save hands-on time. Additionally, it incorporates cobas® SonicWash, an ultrasonic probe cleaning to ensure sample integrity.

cobas pro integrated solutions provides fully standardised results and operation to cobas® pure integrated solutions. Together, they deliver a seamless experience and the highest level of standardisation using the same reagents and assay menu, delivering consistent results and operation, and therefore allowing for flexible staff assignment and minimal training needs. This also makes the systems ideal candidates for integrated health networks and lab chains.

cobas pro integrated solutions is fully compatible with the cobas® mobile solution, a tablet that integrates multiple Roche applications, allowing laboratory professionals to interact with the analyser from anywhere in the lab.

With cobas pro integrated solutions, the required sample volume per test has been reduced on average by 43% compared to previous generation systems.3 Additionally, the plastic generated per test result has been reduced by up to 78% due to smaller reagent pack sizes and a higher number of tests per pack.4

Designed to seamlessly integrate into clinical chemistry and immunochemistry testing, Roche’s innovative mass spectrometry analyser will also be available as part of the cobas pro integrated solutions in the near future.



About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the fifteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



References

[1] Internal data on file

[2] Roche cobas e 801 Immunochemistry Assay Method Sheets

[3] Reduction is a comparison to cobas c 501 module, part of cobas® 6000 analyser series

[4] Reduction is a comparison to cobas e 601 module, part of cobas® 6000 analyser series

