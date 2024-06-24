Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Presentation in relation to the Marine Money Conference in NY

June 24, 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda



Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (ticker "AGAS") will be presenting at an investor lunch hosted by DNB today in connection with the Marine Money Week in New York. The presentation can be found on our website www.avancegas.com and attached to this press release.





For further queries, please contact:



Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO



Tel: +47 23 11 40 00





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment