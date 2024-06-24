The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|315,614
|549.72
|173,499,541
|17 June 2024
|37,921
|554.99
|21,045,925
|18 June 2024
|32,506
|561.75
|18,260,347
|19 June 2024
|33,748
|576.33
|19,450,034
|20 June 2024
|34,946
|577.73
|20,189,269
|21 June 2024
|32,705
|569.40
|18,622,170
|Accumulated under the programme
|487,440
|556.10
|271,067,284
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 487,440 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 0.76% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
