The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 315,614 549.72 173,499,541 17 June 2024 37,921 554.99 21,045,925 18 June 2024 32,506 561.75 18,260,347 19 June 2024 33,748 576.33 19,450,034 20 June 2024 34,946 577.73 20,189,269 21 June 2024 32,705 569.40 18,622,170 Accumulated under the programme 487,440 556.10 271,067,284

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 487,440 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 0.76% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment