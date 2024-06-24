Combined General Meeting 2024: Adoption of all resolutions by a large majority - Michel Sirat, appointed independent Director and designated Chairman of the Audit Committee

PRESS RELEASE

Nantes, June 24, 2024

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 21 JUNE 2024

Adoption of all resolutions by a large majority

Michel Sirat, appointed independent Director and designated Chairman of the Audit Committee

NANTES – June 24, 2024, 8:00 CET – Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris : MDM; ISIN: FR0013153541).

The Combined General Meeting of Maisons du Monde shareholders was held on June 21, 2024, under the chair of Françoise Gri and in the presence of the members of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors.

80% of the share capital of Maisons du Monde was present or represented at this General Meeting.

The shareholders adopted by a very large majority all the resolutions submitted to their vote, including notably:

The approval of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2023 , the allocation of the result proposed by the Board of Directors, and the payment of a dividend of 0.06 euro per share in cash. The ex-dividend date is set for July 3, 2024, and the dividend payment date is July 5.

, the allocation of the result proposed by the Board of Directors, and the payment of a dividend of 0.06 euro per share in cash. The ex-dividend date is set for July 3, 2024, and the dividend payment date is July 5. The appointment of Michel Sirat as an independent director, who was also designated Chairman of the Audit Committee by the Board of Directors.

Michel Sirat, a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, the Ecole Centrale de Paris, and the Ecole Nationale d'Administration, began his career at the Treasury Department (Ministry of Finance) and then at the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

held various managerial responsibilities at Engie from 2000 to 2011 in France, the United States, and Belgium. He was subsequently appointed Chief Financial Officer of the shipping group CMA-CGM.

Since January 2024, Michel Sirat has joined Greenhill bank.

The presentation made during the General Meeting as well as the detailed voting results are available on the Maisons du Monde website at the following address: https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/en/finance/ag

Financial calendar

26 July 2024 Half-Year 2024 Results

24 October 2024 Q3 2024 Sales

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is the leading player in inspiring, accessible, and sustainable home and decoration. The Brand offers a rich and constantly refreshed range of furniture and decorative items in a multitude of styles. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates over 50% of its sales through its online platform and operates in 10 European countries.

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations Carole Alexandre



Tel: (+33) 6 30 85 12 78 Pierre Barbe



Tel: (+33) 6 23 23 08 51 calexandre@maisonsdumonde.com pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com









Michelle Kamar

Tel : (+33) 6 09 24 42 42 michelle@source-rp.com

Attachment