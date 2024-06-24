DNA Plc: Change in DNA’s Board of Directors

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 JUNE 2024 AT 09:30

It is with great sadness that we have been informed that Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup, Head of Telenor Nordics and Chairman of DNA Board of Directors has passed away after a sudden and unexpected illness on Saturday the 22nd June.

We are grateful for his significant contributions to DNA during his chairmanship from October 2019 to March 2021 and again from October 2023 onwards.

As of today, Jon Omund Revhaug has been appointed acting head of Telenor Nordics. He will also be appointed as Chair of DNA Board of Directors as soon as possible. Revhaug is currently COO (Chief Operating Officer) in Telenor Nordics, responsible for technology, IT and shared services across the Nordic region.

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi





