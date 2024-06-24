SINGAPORE, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 24, 2024.



OKX Marketplace and Astra Nova Launch Giveaway of 500 SuperNova NFT Whitelist Spots and 50 Shards

OKX Marketplace and Astra Nova, a Web3 RPG gaming platform, have launched a 'SuperNova Allowlist Giveaway' featuring:

500 SuperNova NFT whitelist spots These NFTs offer holders early access to Astra Nova's gaming ecosystem and the chance to participate in the presale of RVV, Astra Nova's utility token They also offer a 15% boost on Astra Nova's Black Pass SocialFi platform, early game access, spots on the whitelist for future Astra Nova NFT drops, surprise in-game NFTs, raffle entries and a point multiplier



The exclusive opportunity to mint a SuperNova Black Pass NFT for free and get an airdrop of 50 shards SuperNova Black Pass NFT holders will be airdropped 'Shards,' which are points on Astra Nova that can be used for the upcoming RVV token airdrop



This giveaway runs from June 23 to June 27. Participants are required to hold an amount equal to or more than 0.005 ETH during the event and complete simple social media tasks, which includes following Astra Nova on X. Further details on entering the giveaway are available here.

Astra Nova is a revolutionary Web3 RPG co-created by and for gamers, originating as the first Web3 game from Saudi Arabia's vibrant gaming landscape. This partnership between OKX Marketplace and Astra Nova marks a step towards bringing immersive, strategic gameplay and next-gen rewards to gamers worldwide.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.





DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.





NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.





Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer