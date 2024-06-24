Replacement in bonds for new lending - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

| Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S        

Replacement in bonds for new lending

On July 8, 2024, the following replacements of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.

Loan TypeCurrent BondNew Bond
Cibor3 (SDO)





ISINDK0009545352ISINDK0009547721
Interest rate spread0.15%Interest rate spread0.20%
Maturity date01-10-2026Maturity date01-10-2027
Closing date31-07-2026Closing date31-07-2027
F-kort (SDO)





ISINDK0009544975ISINDK0009538068
Interest rate spread0.45%Interest rate spread0.54%
Maturity date01-07-2026Maturity date01-07-2026
Closing date30-04-2026Closing date30-04-2026

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bonds can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bonds will be the standard bonds in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment


Attachments

Replacement_in bonds_for_new_lending_Nykredit_Realkredit_A_S_2024-06-24_EN