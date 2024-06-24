June 24, 2024

Announcement no. 15

Changes of number of shares and votes in BioPorto A/S.

Completion of share capital increase

The Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” og the “Company”) decided on June 17, 2024 to issue 50,000,000 new shares in a private placement to existing larger shareholders, new professional investors, board members and the management team (company announcement no. 13 of June 17, 2024).

Completion of the issue

BioPorto has now received the full subscription amount and the capital increase of in total nominally DKK 50,000,000 has been registered and completed with the Danish Business Authority.

BioPorto’s gross proceeds from the issue will amount to DKK 81,400,000 equivalent to approx. USD 11.7 million. The new shares are equivalent to 13.17% of BioPorto’s registered share capital prior to the share capital increase and is exempt from the requirement to publish a prospectus.

Admission to trading and official listing

The new shares have the same rights as the existing shares. The new shares are entitled to dividend from the time when the share capital increase is registered with the Danish Business Authority. The new shares will as soon as possible be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the Company’s permanent ISIN-code (DK0011048619).

Share capital and votes

Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, BioPorto’s nominal share capital amounts to DKK 429,670,461, consisting of 429,670,461 shares of DKK 1.00 equivalent to 429,670,461 votes. BioPorto’s Articles of Association have been updated accordingly and are available on the Company’s website.

